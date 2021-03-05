Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine as more people become eligible

More people are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state and community vaccine providers are trying to meet the demand.
Governor Roy Cooper announced last month that part of Group 3 — child care and PreK-12 school workers — would be eligible for the vaccine Feb. 24. The rest of Group 3 were able to start getting their vaccine this week.
Those in Group 3 include:
- PreK-12 school workers
- Child care workers
- Critical Manufacturing
- Education
- Essential Goods
- Food and Agriculture
- Government and Community Services
- Health Care and Public Health
- Public Safety
- Transportation
The governor also announced that the state will move to Group 4 coming March 24. People with high-risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated will be the first eligible. Then the state will move to other essential workers and other people in group living settings.
With more people eligible, there will be a greater need not only for more vaccine doses but more places to get it.
The state, Cabarrus County and other local vaccine providers have already announced plans to get more shots in arms.
A federally-supported community vaccination center will open in Greensboro March 10. Just one of 18 sites nationally, the federal government will provide the center’s vaccine supply, which will be in addition to North Carolina’s weekly allotment.
The clinic will operate seven days a week with the capacity to provide up to 3,000 vaccinations per day. Patients can opt for walk-in services of drive-thru in the parking lot.
But not everyone in Cabarrus County will be able to travel the distance to the Greensboro Clinic.
Cabarrus Health Alliance
The Cabarrus Health Alliance has held vaccination clinics at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center since Jan. 6. In total, CHA has provide 19,000 vaccinations at the arena. Over the past two months, CHA has modified its vaccine clinic operations allow for better efficiency. CHA has made adjustments including everything from how patients navigate the parking to the number of vaccine dispensing rows.
With the aid of volunteers, CHA clinic workers are able to administer about 900-1,100 vaccines per clinic at the arena. And the health alliance is trying to reach as many eligible people in the community as possible.
"We have done a bunch of different strategies to reach different people. We have great relationships with organizations like the senior center and we work with churches," CHA Chief Community Health Officer Marcella Beam said.
Also, every Friday CK Rider and Cabarrus County Transportation Services help bring a group of residents without accessible transportation to the clinic, Beam said.
Information on available CHA vaccine clinic appointments can be accessed here.
But the county is also reaching eligible people in the community that cannot leave their home.
EMS Community Paramedic program
Cabarrus County Government and the Cabarrus Health Alliance announced its partnership this week to ensure homebound residents get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The EMS Community Paramedic program was first established in 2015 by the county and Atrium Health launched to provide in-home, non-emergency care to patients who who are unable to leave the home due to illness or injury. The program helps reduce hospital readmission and cuts down on calls to 911 for non-life-threatening issues by having paramedics checking in on patients at home.
To expand the community paramedic program, CHA provided community paramedics with specialized training on appropriate vaccine storage and distribution, to prepare for in-home vaccinations. The homebound program rolled out Feb. 8 and has since vaccinated 30 patients.
Those who could qualify for the program must:
- Be homebound (unable to physically leave their home)
- Live in geographical bounds of Cabarrus County
- Meet current eligibility requirements outlined in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan
"Paramedics are scheduling 10 at a time for Modern and for Pfizer it's six that way they use the whole vial and those people that could never get here have another option," Beam said.
Moderna vaccine vials hold ten doses while Pfizer holds six. Giving a paramedic one vial of vaccine ensures that multiple vaccines are administered in a day and limits potential vaccine waste by not opening another vial.
During the home vaccination appointment for the patient, Paramedics will also vaccinate one primary caregiver.
To complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Home Visiting Program request form, visit https://bit.ly/2OBHhha. Those without internet access can call 704-920-1213.
Atrium Health
Over the past few months, tens of thousands of North Carolina residents have received their first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses through Atrium Health's mass vaccination clinics. In partnership with Honeywell and Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Atrium Health has hosted mass vaccination clinics at the Bank of America Stadium and the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
When Atrium Health opened the Charlotte Motor Speedway clinic in January, the Speedway became the first major sporting venue in North Carolina to transition into a mass vaccination clinic.
In addition to the larger events, Atrium Health holds several community clinics that allow people with limited transportation access a closer option.
Available appointments through Atrium Health can be accessed here.
El Puente Hispano
El Puente Hispano began partnering with the Cabarrus Health Alliance last month to get the COVID-19 vaccine to the Latino population in the county.
"Our partnership with El Puente is reaching our Spanish speaking community and we also have Spanish speaking volunteers on those days to help with translating," Bea, said.
For those in the Cabarrus Latino community who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 980-389-0615 for an appointment.
Moose Pharmacy
More vaccine providers are opening appointment times in the community. Moose Pharmacy announced last month that it received its first COVID-19 vaccine dose allotment.
Having more vaccine providers in the community administering doses not only gets more vaccines into the community, it also providers a wider range of accessible places for people.
Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 Vaccine can sign up for an appointment at Moose Pharmacy here.