Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine as more people become eligible

With more people eligible, there will be a greater need not only for more vaccine doses but more places to get it.

The state, Cabarrus County and other local vaccine providers have already announced plans to get more shots in arms.

A federally-supported community vaccination center will open in Greensboro March 10. Just one of 18 sites nationally, the federal government will provide the center’s vaccine supply, which will be in addition to North Carolina’s weekly allotment.

The clinic will operate seven days a week with the capacity to provide up to 3,000 vaccinations per day. Patients can opt for walk-in services of drive-thru in the parking lot.

But not everyone in Cabarrus County will be able to travel the distance to the Greensboro Clinic.

Cabarrus Health Alliance

The Cabarrus Health Alliance has held vaccination clinics at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center since Jan. 6. In total, CHA has provide 19,000 vaccinations at the arena. Over the past two months, CHA has modified its vaccine clinic operations allow for better efficiency. CHA has made adjustments including everything from how patients navigate the parking to the number of vaccine dispensing rows.