Williams is Southwest Region Principal of the Year

Concord Middle School Principal Tonya Williams has been selected as the 2023 Wells Fargo Southwest Principal of the Year.

Williams was joined Wednesday at school for the surprise announcement by her family, friends, CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki, CCS Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Marion Bish, and Dr. Patrick Greene, 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year.

“I am extremely honored to be recognized as the Southwest Region Principal of the Year for NC,” Williams said. “There are so many hard-working principals across our state. I am very grateful for this opportunity to be one of the nine principals that get to share a small glimpse of the amazing work that is happening in our schools in both Cabarrus County and throughout North Carolina.”

She will now move forward with eight other regional winners to compete for the 2023 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year award to be announced in May.

“Mrs. Williams is a great representative of the excellence we’re fortunate to have in our district,” Kopicki said. “She exemplifies the characteristics of a great leader. She is kind, caring and makes decisions with a student-first focus. We couldn’t be prouder of her and we wish her great success moving forward in the next level of competition.”

Williams has been the principal of Concord Middle School since January 2022. She served prior principalships at Harrisburg Elementary School from 2014-17 and most recently at W.M. Irvin Elementary from 2017-January 2021.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication Disorders from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in elementary education from Gardner-Webb University. She received her certification as a curriculum specialist and her master’s in school administration from UNC Charlotte.

According to the NC Department of Public Instruction website, “The Wells Fargo Principal of the Year Award was introduced in 1984 to recognize the role of the principal in establishing an environment conducive to the pursuit and achievement of academic excellence in North Carolina’s schools. This Foundation sponsors the award in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Since the inception of the program, there have been 40 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principals of the Year, 264 regional award recipients, and 3,364 local Wells Fargo Principals of the Year. The Principal of the Year Program recognizes principals at the local, regional, and statewide levels.

“The regional selection process includes an evaluation of the candidate through a portfolio review and an interview. Eight regional finalists participate in the state selection process. The state selection process continues with each regional finalist being interviewed and his/her portfolio reviewed by a state selection committee.”