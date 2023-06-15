Wofford College announces spring 2023 Dean’s List
SPARTANBURG, SC – Dr. Timothy Schmitz, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the spring 2023 semester.
Students listed are:
Charlotte – Josephine Thillet.
Concord – Collier Leatherman, Michael Leatherman, Gracie Parker.
Davidson – Jacob Kwiatkowski.
Huntersville – Annie Heisel, William Mastrone.
Matthews – Henry McArthur, Darien Pisacano.
Mooresville – Remington Linker.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.