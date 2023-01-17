Work continues on active living center, library and park complex in Mt. Pleasant

CONCORD — The Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park project is moving along in the design process.

During the January Board of Commissioners Work Session, Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer shared renderings of possibilities for the multipurpose facility. He told commissioners that design development is complete. The next stage will involve the creation of construction documents, which include details about structural and mechanical systems, building materials and other components.

The complex is planned on 30 acres of land along Washington Street and features a library, active living center, playground and ball fields. It will help accommodate the increased demand for library and senior programs in the area.

Bilafer provided the board with a cost breakdown for several possibilities, including multipurpose soccer fields, a picnic shelter, dugout covers, a batting cage and a pavilion near the playground.

Bilafer shared the update to make commissioners aware of the various project components, so when he returns to ask for a vote on the design, they can make an informed decision.

Also during the Work Session, commissioners:

Heard an update on renovations at Frank Liske Park to make offices, a restroom and concessions ADA compliant. Bilafer told commissioners the project is in the predesign phase of development.

Heard an update on the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) headquarters project. The 30,000-square-foot facility will provide a centralized location for EMS to operate, train and store equipment. Over the last 30 days, brick and glass work began on the building, according to Bilafer. Installation of drywall, mechanical, electrical and plumbing has also started. The facility, located at 793 Cabarrus Ave. W. at the old fair grounds, is expected to open in the late spring of 2023.

Heard a presentation from Deputy County Manager Rodney Harris about the design recommendation for a new behavioral health center. The facility is planned for construction on seven acres of land off Kannapolis Parkway near the Milestone Building. The project will largely be funded through a $32.5 million state grant. Human eXperience, the firm approved to design the project, recommended constructing a single facility with one owner and operator. Commissioners voiced support of the recommendation.

Watch the full agenda meeting at youtube.com/cabarruscounty.

The regular meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Cabarrus County Government Center in downtown Concord.

Residents can watch commissioner meetings on the Cabarrus County livestream at cabarruscounty.us, on YouTube (@CabarrusCounty) and on CabCo TV (Spectrum Cable Channel 22).

Stay updated on these and all County programs and projects by visiting www.cabarruscounty.us and following Cabarrus County at facebook.com/cabarruscounty and on Twitter @CabarrusCounty.