Wortman joins Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation and Cemetery

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery recently announced that Kenneth (Kenny) Wortman has joined the firm as a funeral director and embalmer.

Wortman attended Fayetteville Technical Community College's Funeral Service Education program and graduated with an his Associate's degree in Mortuary Science program with a 4.0 GPA. He then successfully completed his required N.C. State Board exams for the Funeral Service Licensee (funeral directing and embalming) license and joined Cabarrus Funeral on Monday, February 21.

"We're just thrilled to have Kenny on board," said Dan Sullivan, president of Cabarrus Funeral. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience along with outstanding client-facing skills."