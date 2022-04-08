 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wortman joins Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation and Cemetery

  • 0
New director

Dan Sullivan, president of Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, and Kenneth Wortman, the firm's newest funeral director and licensed embalmer.

 Submitted photo

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery recently announced that Kenneth (Kenny) Wortman has joined the firm as a funeral director and embalmer.

Wortman attended Fayetteville Technical Community College's Funeral Service Education program and graduated with an his Associate's degree in Mortuary Science program with a 4.0 GPA. He then successfully completed his required N.C. State Board exams for the Funeral Service Licensee (funeral directing and embalming) license and joined Cabarrus Funeral on Monday, February 21.

"We're just thrilled to have Kenny on board," said Dan Sullivan, president of Cabarrus Funeral. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience along with outstanding client-facing skills."

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Stop hanging out with Nazis': Woman smashes egg on Australian politician's head

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts