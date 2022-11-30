Wortman reveals texts discussing county manager replacement, defunding EDC

CABARRUS COUNTY — Commissioner-elect Kenny Wortman said he has proof that he met with Commissioner Barbara Strang and Commissioner-elect Chris Measmer to discuss terminating County Manager Mike Downs.

In a Nov. 28 Facebook post, Wortman gave several screenshots of text messages between himself and Midland Town Manager Doug Paris. Wortman said the texts took place in mid October. The text messages discuss Paris being asked to be interim county manager, county personnel decisions and a meeting between Strang, Measmer and Wortman.

In a text discussing county personnel, Paris mentions a “meeting in Chris’ garage.” Wortman said that was in reference to the meeting he had with Strang and Measmer prior to the election discussing plans to make Paris interim county manager.

Defunding EDC, 'hit list' of Cabarrus employees discussed by Measmer, Strang and Wortman There are plans among some candidates to terminate county employees, defund the Cabarrus EDC and terminate some county contracts, Cabarrus County Commissioner candidate confirms.

In a previous Independent Tribune article, Measmer and Strang denied that the meeting ever took place.

Paris’ texts also state that he was asked by Measmer and Strang to take a lower salary than that of Downs, should Paris become interim county manager.

In the posted texts, it shows Wortman stating that Measmer and Strang planned to replace Downs as county manager, the current county attorneys and the planning and zoning department. Wortman’s texts also mention that Measmer and Strang planned to defund the Cabarrus Economic Development Center.

In a previous Independent Tribune column, Measmer and Strang denied that they had plans to defund the EDC.

In the texts, it shows Paris stating what county positions and personnel decisions are those of the board and those under the county manager’s responsibility. Paris mentions the county attorney positions, the planning and zoning board, funding of the EDC and committee appointments were all board decisions. Paris’ texts show that the planning and zoning department is the county manager's responsibility.

In a previous Independent Tribune article, Wortman said Measmer and Strang had a list of county employees that they wished to replace. In the posted text messages, Wortman lists several county employee positions that he said Measmer and Strang wanted to replace.

But in the text messages Paris said he was never asked to fire anyone from the planning and zoning department outright. Instead he states he was asked to have a “listening session.”

When asked by the Independent Tribune, Paris said he was never told to potentially fire anyone.

“I have never been asked by anyone to terminate any employees,” he wrote in an email.

In fact in the posted texts, Paris reaches out to Wortman stating some county employees were worried about being terminated and were considering looking for other positions. Paris also restates in those texts that Strang and Measmer did not ask him to fire any employees.

The Independent Tribune reached out to Paris, Strang and Measmer for comment on this story. As of this article’s publication, only Paris responded.

Paris did not confirm whether he was asked to be named interim county manager.

“I don't believe it is my place to comment in the newspaper about personnel decisions that a future county commission may make after the general election. I have heard now, from multiple people, that Mike may retire after the general election, specifically this summer,” Paris wrote in an email.

The Independent Tribune has no confirmation that Downs plans to retire.

Wortman told the Independent Tribune that Strang and Measmer wanted to meet with him prior to the election in order to ensure there would be a majority vote in favor of appointing Paris as interim county manager, once the new board of commissioners was sworn in.

Wortman, Strang and Measmer had planned to meet at a restaurant in Charlotte prior to the election to further discuss their decisions, according to Wortman. But that meeting never happened.

“They then wanted to meet with me in Charlotte so people in Cabarrus County wouldn’t know that we were meeting. We were going to make sure we were all on the same page,” Wortman said.

That meeting didn’t take place, Wortman said, because he told Measmer and Strang that he didn’t agree with the decision to appoint Paris nor the decision to terminate Downs.

Wortman also posted a photo of a spreadsheet containing different liaison positions for the board of commissioners. Wortman said the spreadsheet was discussed and filled out during a meeting between himself, Strang and Measmer that took place at Measmer’s residence.

Next to each position on the spreadsheet is a name — Lynn, Kenny, Strang, and Steve. There is also a “me” written next to some positions. Wortman said that “me” refers to Measmer, because he filled out the spreadsheet.

Strang and Measmer have previously denied that this meeting took place.

When asked why he was posting about the plans he, Strang and Measmer had discussed, Wortman said he felt people needed to know.

“It’s the right thing to do. This has been going on for years. There is a little pocket of people trying to control things. I am not their puppet,” he said. “People wanted transparency, and it doesn’t get much more transparent than this.”