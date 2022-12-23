Wreaths Across America opens opportunities for Oakwood and other cemeteries

CONCORD — Wreaths Across America came to Cabarrus County for the first time this past Saturday to help place more than 1,000 wreaths on veterans graves at Oakwood Cemetery

Ahead of the ceremony, Kathy Dean, Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution regent, told the Independent Tribune that the work it took to bring Wreaths across America to the county was well worth it. As she made final checks, large groups filed into the cemetery. As the seats filled, many took standing room in the back and sides.

Dean was pleased to see the community show such support.

"To bring this to the county is absolutely wonderful, and to be able to honor and remember all of these veterans after what they have done for our country is absolutely wonderful," she remarked.

But while Wreaths Across America was the main event, a new inspiration rose in the process.

"We have to have the veterans listings for the cemeteries where wreaths will be placed," Dean explained. "And some of our cemeteries in the area don't have a list. That is one of the things that has come out of this."

Tom Fagart, historian officer of American Legion Post 51, began documenting the veterans buried in Oakwood Cemetery about nine years ago. That knowledge was vital in securing WAA for Oakwood.

So far, Fagart has documented 1,431 veterans in the cemetery, and that number spans from the Mexican-American War to present day.

James Napoleon Brown, who fought in the Mexican-American War is the earliest veteran buried in the cemetery that Fagart has documented. A notable documented veteran is a nurse in the Spanish American War.

"There is one Spanish American War veteran in here that is very significant — Annie Ferguson," Fagart said. "Annie was the first nurse in North Carolina to volunteer to serve in the Spanish American War. She was a great milestone."

There are 600 documented World War II veterans and every 1919 founder of the American Legion Post in Cabarrus County is buried there. Some veterans buried in the cemetery fought in more than one war. And it is also the final resting place of the last casualty from Cabarrus County for the Vietnam War.

But while more than 1,400 veterans are currently documented, Fagart isn't finished with Oakwood yet.

"We haven't finished with this one yet. It will never be finished really," he said. "We still have veterans being buried in here. And we have to keep up with that. There are more than 20,000 burial plots in here, and about 8% of the burials in here are veterans. That is a much higher percentage. In the general population, only about 1.5% have served in the military. That makes this cemetery very special."

And he expects the current total of veterans in Oakwood is higher.

"I am estimating there are somewhere more than 1,600 veterans buried in here," Fagart said. "But it is a very slow process to document them."

With all of his documentation work, Fagart is going to apply to have Oakwood national recognized as a veteran cemetery.

Fagart hopes other cemeteries will see the work he has done and be inspired to start documenting their own veterans, especially if the Wreaths Across America event will expand in Cabarrus County. Since a list of veterans is required, the event is limited in where it can be held.

Dean said there are plans for WAA to be held in Oakwood again next year, but she hopes to see it in other cemeteries in the county.

This year, 1,116 wreaths were placed, and 58 of those were on graves of war casualties.

After the ceremony, families of veterans were able to break off and place wreaths on their loved ones' graves before volunteers went out.

Scott and Brenda Trott broke away from the group to lay wreaths on the graves of Scott's uncle and aunt — Lieutenant colonel Bertram and Lieutenant Mary Crooks. Both served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Bertram served in the European theater and Mary served in a hospital in the South Pacific.

Brenda said she and her husband remember the Crooks, but her children and grandchildren were too young or weren't alive to know them. Placing a wreath gave them a quiet moment to reflect on memories.

Brenda kissed her fingers and laid her hand on the headstone.

As they left, Brenda said she hoped to make the experience a tradition.