WSSU's Racing Rams busy this summer, volunteers needed

  • Updated
Racing Rams

Wilma King Means, President of Cabarrus/Stanly Alumni, Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson and Tammy Broadaway, Secretary of Cabarrus/Stanly Alumni, attended Racing Rams Night at Charlotte Motor Speedway to recognize the motorsports program at Wnston-Salem State University.

 Submitted photo

The Racing Rams supported Racing Rams Night at Charlotte Motors Speedway. President Wilma Means presented a proclamation and gifts to Chancellor Robinson on behalf of the City of Concord in support of the event and recognition of the Motorsports program Winston-Salem State University. The proclamation also recognized WSSU student and NASCAR driver Rajah Carruth.

Racing Ram

NASCAR driver Rajah Carruth is a student at Winston-Salem State University.

The chapter also assisted with coordinating the 2nd Annual Concord Juneteenth Parade. The parade route started and Barber-Scotia College and ended with a celebration at Caldwell Park.

The event was supported by local elected officials and a diverse group of community members. Participants received trophies and certificates for their floats, cars support of the event.

The chapter invites local alumni to participate in the first meeting for the 2022-2023 year on Aug. 6, at Logan Multipurpose Center Park at 1 p.m. This event will be held in conjunction with a Back to School event with free backpacks and shoes to areas students before the meeting.

Volunteers are needed for this event. For additional information please call President Wilma King Means at 704-777-1911.

