Youth get down to Earth with 4-H Summer SPIN Club

Cabarrus County 4-H will be hosting a Special Interest (SPIN) club this spring and summer aimed at helping youth to grow their own garden. The Down to Earth 4-H SPIN club will meet in person at the N.C. Cooperative Extension - Cabarrus County Center located at 715 Cabarrus Ave W, Concord.

The club will meet Alternate Mondays June 21-Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon to experience fun hands-on lessons and activities. Youth will learn from local Extension Master Gardeners and 4-H Volunteers about gardening, plant and soil science and healthy eating. Family members are welcome to attend with their youth. Register at go.ncsu.edu/registercabarrus

Club Kickoff and introduction is May 13, 6-8 p.m. at the NC Cooperative Extension - Cabarrus County Center. Register by May 10 to insure material availability by kickoff. Late registration is available but may have delayed materials.

Included in the $50 registration is all of the materials needed to build your own backyard garden (raised beds or containers). No experience necessary. Scholarships are available.

4-H is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping more than 262,200 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them.