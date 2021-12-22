No place like home: A.L. Brown alum Efird stands strong in tough times, wraps arms around basketball team

He didn’t know it at the moment, but it would be the last time Efird saw his grandfather alive. It was unforeseen at the time, but two weeks later, Don Efird Sr. passed away due to COVUD-19.

Efird considered it fate, believing he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to see his grandfather one final time had he not accepted the A.L. Brown job.

Focused on, and consumed by, his football responsibilities in the fall, Efird’s first full workout with his new basketball team was on Nov. 1. He replaced Andy Poplin, a legendary Cabarrus County coach, but who was at the A.L. Brown helm for only one season. Poplin’s predecessor was Shelwyn Klutz, who had led the program for 23 years.

Several players had transferred away from the school before Efird’s arrival, but the new coach considered it a blessing to have gotten to know so many of his potential players as members of the football team. Seven of his 11 varsity basketball players had also hit the gridiron this fall.

“I needed to build a relationship with these guys,” said Efird. “They needed to see my heart, and I needed to see theirs … That was first and foremost, so that when we got into basketball season, we already had that foundation laid.”