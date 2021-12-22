No place like home: A.L. Brown alum Efird stands strong in tough times, wraps arms around basketball team

KANNAPOLIS – When Jonathan Efird talks about coaching – where it has taken him, what he’s currently presented with, and where the profession will take him years from now – you won’t hear him talk much about offensive and defensive strategies, statistics, analytics, or any other tangible aspects of sports.
To the 31-year old A.L. Brown boys basketball coach, sports are a microcosm of life, especially the human relationships built within them. Efird is tasked with rebuilding a Wonders program, which is struggling 10 games into his first season, and how he plans to accomplish that makes him sound a lot more like a life coach than someone whose responsibilities are limited to a whistle and the linear dimensions of a high school basketball court.
Efird is a man of faith and believes religiously in how it carves his life’s path. He believes in the support system a family provides and extends that approach to the blood-like bonds that can exist between coaches and players.
Mix in old-school coaching concepts like commitment and hard work, and then you’ll start to understand what Efird’s vision is for establishing a winning basketball program at the high school he graced as a two-sport star over a decade ago.
“Once you wear the green and white (A.L. Brown’s school colors), it’s a family,” said Efird, who also recently completed his first season as a Wonders football assistant coach. “So it’s always in the back of your mind.
“You always think about your family. You always think about what’s going on in the ‘K’ and possibly one day coming back and giving back to the community that gave you so much.”
The “K” has always been on Efird’s mind, and he came back often, to visit his mother and father, Lisa and Don Jr., and his extended family at A.L. Brown since he graduated in 2008. Former Wonders strength coach Todd Haigler remained a mentor and friend, and he introduced Efird to current head football coach Mike Newsome, who replaced another one of Efird’s endeared mentors, the late Ron Massey, in 2011.
When a teaching and coach position opened at A.L. Brown in May, Newsome was the first one to call Efird to gauge his interest. Efird, who was a well-established coach at Robeson County’s Purnell Swett High (leading the girls varsity basketball team and assisting the football team) went through the typical interview process and was hired at A.L. Brown in July.
With a heavy heart for leaving players and friends behind – people he considered to be family, of course – Efird moved back to Kannapolis on Aug. 4. Often invoking the intrinsic concept of being “at peace,” Efird felt such comfort when he pulled his moving truck into the backyard of his grandfather’s home when he got back to town.
He didn’t know it at the moment, but it would be the last time Efird saw his grandfather alive. It was unforeseen at the time, but two weeks later, Don Efird Sr. passed away due to COVUD-19.
Efird considered it fate, believing he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to see his grandfather one final time had he not accepted the A.L. Brown job.
Focused on, and consumed by, his football responsibilities in the fall, Efird’s first full workout with his new basketball team was on Nov. 1. He replaced Andy Poplin, a legendary Cabarrus County coach, but who was at the A.L. Brown helm for only one season. Poplin’s predecessor was Shelwyn Klutz, who had led the program for 23 years.
Several players had transferred away from the school before Efird’s arrival, but the new coach considered it a blessing to have gotten to know so many of his potential players as members of the football team. Seven of his 11 varsity basketball players had also hit the gridiron this fall.
“I needed to build a relationship with these guys,” said Efird. “They needed to see my heart, and I needed to see theirs … That was first and foremost, so that when we got into basketball season, we already had that foundation laid.”
By the time the Wonders played their first game on Nov. 23, the new coach and his players had only three weeks to prepare. It didn’t help that five of their first six games were against either Central Cabarrus (3A) or Jay M. Robinson (2A), teams considered to be near the top of their state classifications.
A.L. Brown lost all five of those games by at least 33 points. They lost a sixth game to rival Northwest Cabarrus in overtime.
Then came Dec. 10.
Efird’s roster of four seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and a freshman pulled it together for one night. Players like junior Ashnah Lowery, senior Chase Watkins, freshman Emeri Russell, and sophomore Xavier Chambers all came up big and helped Efird earn his first victory, 64-58, over visiting Hickory Ridge.
Efird was most proud of two things. First, after the game, a Hickory Ridge coach complimented him on the character of one of his players. Secondly, Efird’s mom, retired A.L. Brown English teacher Betty Thompson, and Ron Massey’s widow Sherry Massy, who happens to be the mother of Zach Massey, one of Efird’s assistant coaches, were all in attendance.
Of course Efird would consider that first win to be about more than the numbers that showed up on the scoreboard. He sincerely cared more about the opposing coach’s complimentary words and his family’s attendance (remember, that includes former mentors and surrogate parents, too) than anything else.
Currently, the Wonders have a 1-9 record. They’re athletic, they play hard, and they also make youthful turnovers and other mistakes.
“Our overall (record) says one thing, but our potential says another,” said Chambers after an 81-47 loss to Cox Mill on Friday. “I love this team. Even after losses like this, we tend to go our separate ways, but for the most part we always come back together. We stay as one. We go through a lot of adversity, but we always pull through.”
Efird has a plan for getting things untracked, if not this season then over the next couple. Sure, he wants to get the Wonders in the weight room and playing in off-season tournaments and leagues. But weighing more heavily on his mind and shoulders is earning his players’ trust and loyalty by rewarding them with a program they can be proud of.
When referencing either the school or its athletic program, Efird often uses the words “the Green and White,” rather than the school name or mascot. So one of the first things he did to build team spirit, with Zach Massey’s help, was paint the walls of the Wonders’ team room – in the depths of the historic Bullock Gym – green and white.
The coaches put players’ name placards on the lockers and installed a 70-inch TV to be used for watching game film but for also playing video games during down time. Efird wants to continue to remodel the room into a players’ lair by adding a refrigerator and microwave, and to buy new uniforms by next season.
“We want to give the kids a place they can call home,” said Efird. “In my mind, their locker room is a place to get them off the streets or make sure I get them in here to do their (school) work or just to spend time together.”
In a way, it’s transitioning to a new home away from home for the young Wonders. For Efird’s newest family members, there’s nothing that could be more fitting.