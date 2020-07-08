Organization providing help for pediatric cancer patients facing additional challenges as result of COVID-19

This isn’t a unique situation as there are unknowns for every child diagnosed with cancer and families have to make plans for things they never intended to. No one intends to budget for childhood cancer, Allen said, and it’s not something anyone is ever prepared for.

Fortunately for this mother, Allen and her team — which is a small group of eight people — were there to help.

“She called us crying that Friday and she said, ‘What am I to do?’ and we said, ‘Don’t you worry,’” Allen said. “We walked her through how to navigate flying, how to navigate TSA, how to navigate getting a taxi on the other end in New York and we worked with a social worker in New York to get her housing at The Ronald McDonald House.”

That began her journey that has taken her to New York more than 20 times in the last two years. In that time the little girl lost vision in one eye and still has cancer remaining in her other one. Her mother has had to go through several jobs because of the need to go up to New York once a month for two years.

But she has been able to maintain employment with the help of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas which is coming up on 20 years of operation.