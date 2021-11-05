PLAYOFF FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Hungry Bulldogs set to open versus West Stokes

They can’t afford to.

Tuscola comes in as the 23rd seed in the West after finishing third in the Mountain 7 3A Conference, thanks to an offense that shows balance at times but prefers to go airborne.

The Spiders, who are seeded 10th in the West, don’t necessarily mind that, though, because they have the defensive linemen to come in and apply pressure, linebackers who enjoy tackling in the open field and defensive backs who think any 50-50 ball is theirs.

Not to mention the fact that the Mountaineers are inclined to give up points, and the Spiders have a superb running game.

What’s that mean tonight?

That remains to be seen.

As strong as the season was overall for the Spiders, this group is new to the playoff atmosphere, as Concord is making its first postseason appearance since 2017.

Concord hasn’t won a playoff game since 2015.

Mount Pleasant (6-4) at Maiden (10-0)

What started out as a season with league-championship promise has turned into a rough few weeks for Mount Pleasant.