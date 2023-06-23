North Carolina just keeps on calling Leaky Black’s name.

A Cabarrus County-bred basketball player who lit up local gyms with his immense talents and broad smile before taking a one-year getaway to Florida and triumphantly returning to win a North Carolina state championship and have a decorated career with the Tar Heels, Black has signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

The 6-foot-9 Black, who started his high school career at Concord but graduated from Cox Mill in 2018, went undrafted in Thursday night’s NBA Draft but was soon picked up by his hometown Hornets. And although the ultimate goal is to earn a roster spot with the NBA club, Black’s deal allows for him to spend time with its G League affiliate in Greensboro.

Black’s strength is defense, and he developed a reputation as one of the nation’s best at it during his time at the University of North Carolina. He was usually assigned to the opposing team’s top offensive player, and quite often shut him down, earning the moniker “Lockdown Leaky” and contending for ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Because of the NCAA’s COVID exception, Black played parts of five seasons at North Carolina, and by the time he was done in Chapel Hill he became the first player in Tar Heels history to record 600 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks during his career.

This season, Black averaged a career-best 7.3 points and 6.5 rebounds to go with 1.5 assists per game. He also tied his career-high in steals (1.3 per game) and blocks (0.8).

Black played his first two seasons of high school ball for the Concord Spiders before transferring to Florida’s Montverde Academy for a year, playing alongside former Duke star and current New York Knicks standout R.J. Barrett. Black returned to Cabarrus County for his senior season and helped lead Cox Mill to its second consecutive Class 3A state championship.

On that Cox Mill squad, he teamed up with another NBA player, Duke graduate Wendell Moore Jr., who just completed his rookie season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.