PRO BASKETBALL: Moore nets another double-figure night; Alexander, Tucker have low-scoring efforts

Cox Mill High School graduate Wendell Moore Jr. had another double-digit scoring performance and helped his Minnesota Timberwolves to an 85-78 win over the Denver Nuggets Friday in NBA2K23 Summer League play in Las Vegas.

Getting the most court time on the team (25 minutes, 48 seconds), Moore finished with 10 points and four rebounds. He also drained two of his three 3-point attempts.

Friday was Moore’s third double-digit scoring effort in four summer-league games. He is averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

In Moore’s previous game, his squad lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, who feature former Northwest Cabarrus standout Rayjon Tucker. Moore was slated to get a chance against another Cabarrus County product when the Timberwolves faced the Charlotte Hornets – featuring former Concord High star Ty-Shon Alexander – today at 5 p.m. That game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Alexander has tough night

Ty-Shon Alexander struggled with his shot, and his Charlotte Hornets fell to the Chicago Bulls, 89-73, in summer-league action Friday.

The former Spider had five points on 2-for-10 shooting (1-for-6 from the 3-point line). However, he added three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Tucker contributes little things

Rayjon Tucker didn’t produce big offensive numbers, finishing with three points, but he did the little things to help the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 100-89, Friday in summer-league play.

The former Northwest Trojan grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, dished out four assists (which tied for the team lead) and blocked one shot. And while he didn’t score a lot of points, Tucker was perfect shooting the ball, going 1-for-1 from the field and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.

The Bucks take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 4 p.m. on NBA TV.