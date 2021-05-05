Ragin’ Bulls Representin’: Nine Hickory Ridge football players picked for All-Southwestern 4A squad

CHARLOTTE – It was a strong season for the spring 2021 Hickory Ridge football team, and the Southwestern 4A Conference’s postseason awards reflect that.
Recently, nine Hickory Ridge players were named to the SW4A’s all-conference squad. The Ragin’ Bulls finished third in the powerful conference and reached the state playoffs, losing in the first round.
Myers Park (12), which won the league championship, and Mint Hill Rocky River (10) are the only schools that had more players selected than Hickory Ridge.
The Ragin’ Bulls receiving all-conference nods this season are junior quarterback Alex Bentley, junior guard Isaiah Bullerdick, junior running back Randall Fisher, junior wide receiver Sabin McLaughlin, sophomore linebacker Kyle Perry, senior safety Alex Smith, senior defensive tackle Malik Thompson, junior offensive tackle Cannon Turner and senior cornerback Jalen Walker.
Butler senior running back Davion Nelson is the Offensive Player of the Year. Butler also had the Defensive Player of the Year in junior defensive lineman Bryce Dixon. Myers Park’s Mark Harman is the Coach of the Year.
Myers Park was represented by senior defensive end Andrew Bookman, sophomore punter Win Byerly, senior center Zaire Falls, senior linebacker Jordan Hanson, junior receiver Isaac Hill, junior quarterback Lucas Lenhoff, junior running back Jacob Newman, senior offensive tackle Kyle Novak, junior defensive back Omari Philyaw, junior receiver Camarion Thornton, junior defensive tackle Jordan Tinsley and senior defensive back Caleb Weaver.
Butler’s other all-conference picks included senior guard Leo Arredondo, junior linebacker JJ Coleman, senior cornerback Korey Hunter, senior safety Isaiah Lawson, senior defensive end Blake Moore, senior H-back Jake Shapp and senior tight end Isaiah Trent.
Garinger’s All-SW4A selections are junior linebacker Peter Guest, senior defensive end Quinton Smith, junior center Will Smith, senior wide receiver Zac Staten and junior cornerback Travon Tensley.
East Mecklenburg was represented by junior tight end Brock Fowler, sophomore offensive lineman Khaleil Hoke and senior defensive end Trevion Reed.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge’s all-league honoress are junior offensive lineman William Hart, senior offensive lineman Jason Gonzalez, junior kicker Braeden McCallister, senior receiver Brandon Perry and junior running back O’Marion Taylor.
Rocky River’s selections included junior defensive end Mikie Anderson, senior receiver A.J. Collins, senior running back Kalib Jennings, senior defensive tackle Malik Jordan, senior defensive back Jevon McIver, junior offensive tackle Rashad McCollum, junior linebacker David Oden, junior linebacker Goodness Odoemena, junior offensive tackle Kendall Stanley and sophomore linebacker Steven Zayachkowsky,