Ragin’ Bulls Representin’: Nine Hickory Ridge football players picked for All-Southwestern 4A squad

CHARLOTTE – It was a strong season for the spring 2021 Hickory Ridge football team, and the Southwestern 4A Conference’s postseason awards reflect that.

Recently, nine Hickory Ridge players were named to the SW4A’s all-conference squad. The Ragin’ Bulls finished third in the powerful conference and reached the state playoffs, losing in the first round.

Myers Park (12), which won the league championship, and Mint Hill Rocky River (10) are the only schools that had more players selected than Hickory Ridge.

The Ragin’ Bulls receiving all-conference nods this season are junior quarterback Alex Bentley, junior guard Isaiah Bullerdick, junior running back Randall Fisher, junior wide receiver Sabin McLaughlin, sophomore linebacker Kyle Perry, senior safety Alex Smith, senior defensive tackle Malik Thompson, junior offensive tackle Cannon Turner and senior cornerback Jalen Walker.

Butler senior running back Davion Nelson is the Offensive Player of the Year. Butler also had the Defensive Player of the Year in junior defensive lineman Bryce Dixon. Myers Park’s Mark Harman is the Coach of the Year.