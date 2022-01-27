Ribbon cut on new child development center, part of public-private partnership

The new Lockhart Child Development Center. opened Tuesday celebrated by representatives from All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce and Cabarrus County.

The center is part of a public-private partnership with the goal to create affordable, quality childcare services and support the efforts of the Cabarrus Early Childhood Task Force Advisory Board.

The board came up with the idea to create a childcare facility to help alleviate Cabarrus County employees concerns for child care. Later the plan for the facility expanded, Commissioner Steve Morris explained at the ribbon cutting.

"This is not something we are doing for just Cabarrus County employees but for early childcare development throughout the county," Morris said.

Morris said the early childhood task force saw the domino effect the lack of childcare had on parents and their work.

"Many parents struggle with finding high-quality child care services that are affordable and accessible," he said. "This directly affects their work, how they work and, for many, where they work."

The center is located at All Saints Episcopal Church.

The 5-star facility not only serves children and families in Cabarrus County, but it also serves as a training site for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students pursuing a career in early childhood development.

The center was also described as a model facility for other local organizations looking to implement their own childcare solutions.

The center's director Waynett Taylor thanked all partners involved in the project at the ribbon cutting. Taylor was part of the task force that help start the project and also is an instructor at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College for childhood development. She said that some of the 14 staff that will be working at the center are her former students.

"We want to be the highest qualified program that we can possibly be," Taylor said.

In March, the facility will officially have its five star rating, Taylor said.