Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA opens fitness centers for members with medical need

Rowan-Cabarrus YMCAs have opened their indoor fitness centers for residents with a medical need for exercise directed by a medical professional.
As of Monday, August 3, all Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA branches have opened their indoor fitness centers at limited capacity in order to provide a place for YMCA members to exercise that need it, Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA CEO Jamie Morgan stated. But the YMCAs are not fully opened.
“This is not an opening of the YMCA. We are opening for a small population of our members that need it for medical reasons and can show a note from a medical provider,” Morgan said.
In order to use the indoor fitness centers, members must provide a note or prescription from a medical professional stating that the professional has prescribed physical exercise as a health regimen, West-Cabarrus Branch Executive Director Robert Kirk said.
The note does not need to contain why the member needs exercise, Kirk stated.
“I don’t want to know why. If the doctor has prescribed physical fitness as a health regimen, then that is enough,” he said.
Members that need to use the indoor fitness centers will need to provide the note or prescription from a medical professional to YMCA staff at the front desk. That information will be stored in the system, Morgan said, so that when members swipe into the facility, the system will show they have a medical reason for using the centers.
Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA is using the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ definition of medical professional which lists several positions: licensed physicians, licensed physician’s assistants or nurse practitioners, licensed nurses, licensed chiropractors, licensed dieticians, licensed respiratory care therapists, licensed psychologists, licensed clinical mental health counselors, licensed occupational therapists, licensed physical therapists, licensed recreational therapists, and licensed massage therapists.
The YMCA recognizes that many members are in need of a safe place to continue an exercise regimen, Morgan said. That is why the centers are opened at limited capacity, he stressed.
“We have a lot of members that need to exercise in a controlled environment, not at a heat index of 110 degrees,” he said.
While centers are open for those that need it, Morgan stressed that they would fully comply with Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 151, which allowed medical exceptions for the use of gym and fitness centers.
The West Cabarrus Branch fitness center will operate on a time interval schedule, Kirk said. Members con go online or call to reserve a 1 hour and 15 minute time slot. Only 10 members will be scheduled per time slot. Members will also be required to wear a mask while entering and leaving the building, in hallways, and common areas.
Members will not be required to wear a mask while exercising, but it is encouraged, Morgan said.
Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA has had a reopening plan ready since June 1. All branches have prepared to accommodate social distance and will have health and safety measures in place, Morgan said.
All equipment has been spaced out so that they are at least 6-feet apart, if not more. Members will be given a bottle of cleaner and a cloth before they enter the fitness area, he said. Members will be instructed to clean any equipment before they use it and after.
YMCA staff will monitor the fitness center, Morgan said. Once a group has completed the time slot, staff will clean the equipment before the next group goes in. All staff will also be wearing masks.
The fitness centers are not the first services to be re-opened at the YMCA. Pools have been opened for a while and are running in a similar reserved time-slot schedule. Some outdoor activities have also been opened at some branches. To keep the facility clean, Morgan said, all Rowan-Cabarrus YMCAs are fogged with cleaner after closing hours.
Members can sign up for fitness center time slots on their local branch’s web page. Members can locate their branch here: https://rocabymca.org/locations?type=ymca,facilities&amenities
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!