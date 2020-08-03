Standard Process Names Gene Ford as its new Vice President of Research and Development

Kannapolis, NC and Palmyra, WI – In order to continue to shape the company’s research and development strategy and drive its execution, Standard Process has named Gene Ford its new Vice President of Research and Development. In his new role, Gene will also serve as the leader of the Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center.
“Standard Process prides itself on innovation, and we were looking for someone who had the experience and expertise to fill this very important role,” Charlie DuBois, President & CEO of Standard Process, said in a press release. “We’re confident that Gene is a leader who will help take our company to a new level.”
Gene brings decades of experience within the food industry and has a well-established background of leading scientific and technical teams. His background includes more than 20 years with Campbell Soup Company, more than 10 years at Nestlé, and a number of high-level R&D leadership roles. He also brings experience in process development, product development, developing technology platforms, and developing R&D strategy. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering from Michigan State University as well as a Master’s Degree of Technology Management from University of Pennsylvania.
“I look forward to working with the team to help the company keep moving forward,” Ford said. “Together, we can achieve success.”
Gene currently lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan with his wife (Debby) and two sons (Nick and Donny). He is very active in his community, and holds three board positions: Grand Rapids Symphony, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital, and TrueNorth Community Services. His office will be located at the Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis — a first-of-its-kind facility that represents a new era of nutrition science specific to the whole food advantage.
About Standard Process, Inc.
Standard Process is a family-owned, third-generation company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company’s certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives though whole food-based nutrition. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces both raw materials and more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility. For more information about Standard Process and to find a health care professional who sells Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.
About the Nutrition Innovation Center (NIC)
Standard Process’ Nutrition Innovation Center (NIC) is a first-of-kind research and innovation facility with a mission to improve human health and well-being through whole-person clinical care, organic farming, and wholistic nutritional therapies. Located on the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) in Kannapolis for its high level of technology and the insights available through partnerships, the Center shares the campus mission of improving human health through nutrition. The Center is focused on developing advances in nutrition-based therapeutic care as well as conducting original clinical research demonstrating improved patient outcomes – all in support of integrative and wholistic healthcare practitioners. For more information including a virtual tour of the NIC visit https://www.standardprocess.com/About-Us/Innovation.
