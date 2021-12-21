Most state roadway projects halting for holidays

RALEIGH – Most state road construction projects will be suspended to help ease highway traffic for the upcoming holidays.

Where possible, the N.C. Department of Transportation plans to open lanes that have been closed for construction on interstates or U.S. or N.C. highways from now through the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 28 and again from the morning of Friday, Dec. 31 through the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Exceptions include bridges being replaced, long-term lane construction that cannot be temporarily removed, and highway work that does not impact travel.

A prime example is the Interstate 40 project near the Tennessee state line, where lane restrictions will remain in place for safety purposes. Drivers are being diverted to use the ramps at the Exit 7/Harmon Den Road interchange to get around the closure, but NCDOT encourages drivers to consider using Interstates 26 and 81 to avoid this work zone.

The heaviest traffic is expected Monday, especially on interstates, so people should plan accordingly.