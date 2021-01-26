News across North Carolina

Police shoot man who pointed rifle
HAVELOCK — A man was shot and wounded by police after officers said he pointed a rifle at them and a woman, a police department said.
Havelock Police Chief Marvin Williams said officers went to an apartment complex for the third time on Monday for a domestic call involving a man and a woman, news outlets reported.
Williams said the first two calls involved arguments, and the couple was told to separate to prevent escalation and possible criminal charges. The chief said the woman left the home and got into her car. When one officer arrived for the third call, they found the woman still in the car before the man walked out with what police described as an AR-style weapon, the chief said.
According to Williams, the man ignored commands to drop his weapon and pointed it at the woman and officers. The officers shot and wounded the man, who was taken to the hospital.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting at the request of the district attorney and Havelock police, which is standard when an officer is involved in a shooting.
Probe begins into hunter shooting
ENGELHARD — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says that a man has been shot and killed while duck hunting in coastal Hyde County.
The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the commission said that Brandon Marshall was shot by a member of his hunting party. The incident remains under investigation.
“Local first responders arrived on scene shortly after the 911 call was made and proceeded with lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived,” officials said.
Marshall was from Engelhard, a coastal community on the Pamlico Sound. He was known as an advocate for hunting and hunting safety, according to North Carolina Ducks Unlimited.
“Brandon Marshall has been a dedicated leader and long-time supporter of the Hyde County DU Chapter, a strong conservationist, a friend and true pillar in the community, and an amazing husband and father!" the group said in a Facebook post.
Hikers told to forgo entire trail
ASHEVILLE — Hikers are being told by the agency that oversees the Appalachian Trail to postpone plans to cover the nearly 2,200-mile distance this year due to COVID-19.
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy made the suggestion because it feels the pandemic makes long-distance hikes unsafe, the Asheville Citizen Times reported Monday.