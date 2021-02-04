News from across North Carolina

North Carolinians report fraud to FTC
From Winston-Salem Journal
The Federal Trade Commission reported Thursday that it received 54,326 fraud reports from consumers in North Carolina in 2020.
Those consumers reported losing a combined $72.1 million to fraud, with a median loss of $285.
The details come from the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network, a database that receives reports directly from consumers, as well as from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the Better Business Bureau, industry members and nonprofit organizations.
The top category of reports received from consumers in North Carolina was identity theft, followed by imposter scams; credit bureaus, information furnishers and report users; online shopping and negative reviews; and banks and lenders.
Sheriff's deputy shot on Interstate 95
ROCKY MOUNT — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot on Interstate 95 and a suspect is in custody, a sheriff said Thursday.
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the deputy was shot at around 10:15 a.m. at mile marker 145 north of Rocky Mount, WNCN reported. No other details of the shooting were immediately available and a spokesman for the sheriff’s office wasn’t available for additional comment.
Stone said the deputy was taken to the hospital in Greenville, but the deputy’s condition wasn’t known. The suspect's condition wasn't known Thursday afternoon.
Southbound traffic on I-95 was closed at the scene of the accident.
Senator positive for coronavirus
DAVIDSON — A state senator in North Carolina has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that Natasha Marcus announced her positive test results in a Facebook post.
The Democrat from Davidson said that she hadn't been to work in person since Jan. 13 and had not attended any social gatherings. She also said that she had made limited trips outside her home.
“I hope that I’ve avoided spreading it to anyone else and that this news serves as a reminder to be extra careful in our efforts to combat this contagious virus,” Marcus said.
Marcus is the fifth state legislator to publicly announce that he or she has the coronavirus.
USGS reports tremors near Sparta
SPARTA — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that earthquakes have shook the town of Sparta.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the tremors struck Wednesday night.
Sparta is about 100 miles north of Charlotte near the Virginia state line. The 2.4 magnitude quake began shortly after 11 p.m. Another quake that was a 2.1 magnitude hit around 11:30 p.m.
Sparta is the same town that withstood a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in August. That earthquake was felt throughout the state.
Boa constrictor freed from car
ALBEMARLE — A pet boa constrictor that became stuck behind the dashboard of a car in North Carolina needed the help of some animal control officers to wriggle free. But the snake believed to measure about 5 feet in length was ultimately released unharmed from its owner's vehicle — after some car parts were removed.
Officers with the Stanly County Animal Protective Services were dispatched Tuesday to free the snake after it became trapped, The Charlotte Observer reported. A photo shared by the agency on its Facebook page showed some pieces of the dashboard had been dismantled to reach the snake and let it slither out.
County worker Jamie Parker, who helped in the rescue, joked on Facebook that the team “just talked nice” to the snake and it backed itself out. How the snake got into the dashboard is not known.
Boa constrictors are a nonvenomous tropical snake capable of swallowing their prey whole. They can grow to 13 feet long and weigh more than 100 pounds, according to National Geographic.
From wire reports