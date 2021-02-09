News from across North Carolina

Rameses, a UNC-Chapel mascot for nearly a decade, has died
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A retired mascot of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill has died.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the 10-year-old Dorset Horn ram died on Monday.
His name was Rameses XXI. And he had spent nine years representing the university at games with his horns painted Carolina blue.
Don Basnight, one of the ram's handlers, told the newspaper that the ram was a “really beautiful physical specimen, and a very good mascot, and a very good pet."
Horned Dorset sheep are a rare English breed that is raised for meat and wool. They were imported into the United States in the 1800s and can live 10 to 12 years.
Rameses retired last fall. He lived the rest of his days on Hogan’s Magnolia View Farm just north of Carrboro.
His successor is a young ram named Otis.
Sheriff: Woman's body found in suitcase alongside river
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The body of a woman was found inside a suitcase near the shore of a North Carolina river Monday morning, authorities said.
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said a witness contacted Raleigh police Monday and reported seeing a body along a section of the Neuse River Trail, news outlets reported.
The case is being investigated as a homicide. A cause of death wasn't immediately released.
Baker declined to say whether the body is that of a pregnant woman who was reported missing Thursday.
On Sunday, the sheriff's office said it was searching for 28-year-old Brittany Samone Smith, who was last seen near Fox Run Drive in Wendell.
Officials said Smith is “noticeably pregnant," almost 5 feet tall (152 centimeters) and 115 pounds (52 kilograms).
Baker said the sheriff's office has “people of interest” it wants to talk to and was in the area early Monday morning on a tip prior to receiving the witness call from police.
“We’re going to find out who’s responsible, I can tell you that,” Baker told media outlets. “If this, in fact, is the young lady we’ve been looking for all weekend long, someone is responsible for that. That just doesn’t just happen.”
Authorities said anyone with information on the case should contact the department.
Police: Woman detained, handcuffed by fake cop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A search is underway in a North Carolina city for a man posing as a police officer who they say detained a woman, handcuffed her and took down her personal information, police said Monday.
The Wilmington Police Department said in a news release that the woman was walking on a local street on Sunday when a man driving a Dodge Charger drove alongside her and said he was investigating a robbery. The man was wearing a ballistic vest with the word “POLICE” on the front, the news release said.
According to police, the when the woman refused to provide her personal information, the man handcuffed the woman, gathered her personal information and then took off the handcuffs before leaving. Police said the woman wasn’t hurt.
Police: Female shot by officer responding overdose call
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that an “armed” female has been shot and seriously hurt by an officer who was responding to a call about a drug overdose.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred early Monday in Gastonia. The woman's name and condition have not been released.
The Gastonia Police Department said in a news release that police “received an overdose call. ... When officers arrived they encountered a female armed with a gun inside the residence.”
“An officer shot the female who has been transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte,” the release said.
The shooting remains under investigation, and police have not said what led to it. The officer who shot the female was placed on administrative leave, which is procedure.
Officials said that Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, which will also investigate the shooting.