News from across North Carolina

Former detention officer faces charges
WINSTON-SALEM — A former North Carolina detention officer is accused of selling marijuana from her home and exposing one of her children to drugs and unsecured firearms, a sheriff's office said.
Arrest warrants say Paris Monique Crowell, 39, faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. fired Crowell on Tuesday.
The arrest warrants say Crowell used her house to store and sell marijuana and THC Gummies, and that she put her child in danger because drugs were in open areas throughout the house and the child had access to unsecured firearms.
Authorities also arrested Crowell’s son, Amari Lamont Crowell, 22, and Christopher Maurice Washington, 38. Washington and Crowell are the parents of the child Crowell is alleged to have abused. Washington is also charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
Asked if there was evidence that Crowell brought illegal drugs into the jail, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office says the investigation is still active.
Christopher Washington was released on a $50,000 bond. Crowell and Amari Crowell were both released on a written promise to appear in court. It's not known if they have attorneys.
Shopping center drops link to slaveholder
RALEIGH — An iconic North Carolina shopping center is changing its name to drop the connection to a family whose patriarch was a slaveholder before the Civil War.
Cameron Village, a destination for Southeastern shoppers when it was built northwest of downtown Raleigh in the late 1940s, will be known as Village District, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Regency Centers, based in Jacksonville, Florida, announced the change on Thursday.
The change will drop the connection to the Cameron family and to Duncan Cameron, who was one of the wealthiest people in North Carolina and one of the largest landowners and slaveholders in the South, according to historians.
James Wesley “Willie” York saw a newspaper story in 1946 about the advent of the suburban shopping center and decided to build one in Raleigh on a 157-acre tract northwest of downtown, which was owned by Annie Cameron Smallwood.
The shopping center opened in 1949 and was the first built between Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, according to a news release from Regency Centers. It has undergone repeated renovations and updates, survived two fires and experimented with underground bars and restaurants. York Properties, which still manages the property, sold the shopping center in 1964.
Officers use drone to locate missing man
Statesville Record & Landmark
Officers used a drone to locate a 78-year-old Stony Point man who went missing Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 7:17 p.m., Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence off Beam Lane in the Stony Point community in reference to a missing person. Family members told officers the man left the residence on an ATV at around 4:30 p.m. and had not returned home, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Due to temperatures in the 30s and the rain at the time, as well as the missing person’s age and medical problems, a search effort was coordinated by local first responders. The first responders began a search of a nearly 100-acre property, the release stated.
Alexander County EMS, Alexander County Rescue Squad, Stony Point Fire Department, Alexander County Emergency Management along with Alexander County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search. A K-9 from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was also on standby for the search.
The search effort began by utilizing the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office's recently purchased drone. The drone has thermal-imaging capabilities.
Shortly before 10 p.m., the drone’s thermal imaging indicated a heat source down an embankment in a wooded area on the property. The Alexander County Rescue Squad ATV Team was dispatched to the area where they rescued the elderly man and began providing first aid. The man was transported to a waiting ambulance, and was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Sheriff: Ex-deputy arrested, charged
WAKE FOREST — A former North Carolina deputy accused of assaulting his wife was arrested after a four-hour standoff with authorities Wednesday night, officials said.
Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said deputies were attempting to serve Brad Woodlief with a warrant and a restraining order when he threatened authorities and refused to leave his home, news outlets reported.
Authorities said Woodlief was accused of assaulting his wife earlier this week.
Curry said Woodlief “made threats against the safety of the deputies" when he was contacted by phone. Deputies believed Woodlief was armed.
After several attempts to get Woodlief to cooperate, authorities said a Tactical Response Team entered the home and used tear gas to end the standoff.
Woodlief’s charges include second-degree kidnapping. Curry said Woodlief will be taken to the Wake County Detention Center after he’s finished receiving medical treatment.
It's unclear whether Woodlief had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.
Curry said Woodlief was a Wake County deputy under a previous administration.