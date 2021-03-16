News from across North Carolina

The release said the department’s criminal investigators accused Scarlette of trying to collect money for an unauthorized cleanup of motor vehicle fluid from the driver of a car that wrecked in Guilford County last November. Investigators said Scarlette also tried to collect on a claim with an insurance company for the same unauthorized roadside cleanup.

Special agents arrested Scarlette on March 9. He was scheduled to appear in a Davidson County court on March 16. It's unclear whether Scarlette had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

Demonstrators demand lawmakers back agenda

RALEIGH — Dozens of North Carolina demonstrators urged state legislators on Monday to protect voting rights and implement a dozen other liberal policy prescriptions they say will lift up low-income residents.

The North Carolina chapter of the Poor People's Campaign held a news conference outside the Legislative Building before its representatives dropped off letters with the priorities at the offices of state lawmakers.

The national campaign — co-chaired by Goldsboro-based Rev. William Barber — scheduled similar actions Monday in about 30 other states and Washington.