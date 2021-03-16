News from across North Carolina

Officer charged in assault, break-in
ROCKWELL — A North Carolina police officer accused of breaking into a home, assaulting two people inside and attempting to prevent a woman from calling for help is facing several criminal charges.
Salisbury Police Officer Malik Byrd, 23, surrendered to authorities Sunday and was placed on paid leave while his department's Professional Standards Unit reviewed the weekend altercation, Salisbury police officials said in a statement.
Byrd was accused of illegally entering a Rockwell home late Saturday while he was off duty and attacking a woman inside, grabbing her by the arm, and "pulling and pushing her,” according to a warrant obtained by WBTV. The documents alleged he also punched a man in the home and grabbed the phone from the woman as she attempted to call 911.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged him with breaking and entering, simple assault, assault on a female and interfering with calling 911, officials said.
Salisbury police said the department was “fully cooperating" in the investigation and that each officer would receive ethics retraining in 2021 “to include a refresher on the department’s mission, values and vision.”
“Officer Byrd’s recent arrest and a previous incident involving another officer are two isolated incidents which in no way reflects the character of the men and women of the Salisbury Police Department,” the department added.
Byrd has been with Salisbury police since 2018, officials said. He was being held without bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment.
Law enforcement aids kayaker
ELDORADO — A state wildlife officer and a county sheriff's deputy have resuscitated a kayaker whose vessel overturned in a North Carolina lake.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Saturday at Falls Reservoir. It's a lake along the Yadkin River in eastern Stanly County.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said that Master Officer David Ritzheimer was patrolling the water by boat when he heard cries for help from a group gathered on the shore. A kayak was seen overturned in the middle of the lake and the kayaker had been underwater for several minutes.
The kayaker had no pulse and was not breathing. Ritzheimer and sheriff’s deputy Darnell Almond took turns performing CPR until the kayaker was able to breathe.
The kayaker was identified as Russell Elliott Kraus of Albemarle. He remained hospitalized Monday, state wildlife officials told the newspaper.
Officials said that he was wearing a personal flotation device, but it was ripped, which allowed him to sink.
Enrollment begins for managed care
RALEIGH — North Carolina's Medicaid recipients now can decide which health plan they'll use for medical services when a system overhaul finally goes online July 1.
Open enrollment for NC Medicaid Managed Care began this week and ends May 14. About 1.8 million of the 2.5 million people covered through Medicaid or a related program should enroll and choose a plan. Four are available statewide, while a fifth is regional. There's another option for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. People who don't enroll will be placed in a plan automatically.
State leaders decided in 2015 to switch from a traditional fee-for-service program to one in which health plans receive fixed monthly payments for every patient seen and treated. Managed care supporters believe the shift will control state expenses and result in healthier patients.
Managed care was supposed to begin by February 2020, but it got delayed due to the state budget stalemate that year.
Man charged with insurance fraud
RALEIGH — A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with an insurance fraud scheme involving roadside cleanup after a car crash, insurance officials said.
A news release from the Department of Insurance said Garrett Scarlette, 26, of Thomasville, was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
The release said the department’s criminal investigators accused Scarlette of trying to collect money for an unauthorized cleanup of motor vehicle fluid from the driver of a car that wrecked in Guilford County last November. Investigators said Scarlette also tried to collect on a claim with an insurance company for the same unauthorized roadside cleanup.
Special agents arrested Scarlette on March 9. He was scheduled to appear in a Davidson County court on March 16. It's unclear whether Scarlette had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.
Demonstrators demand lawmakers back agenda
RALEIGH — Dozens of North Carolina demonstrators urged state legislators on Monday to protect voting rights and implement a dozen other liberal policy prescriptions they say will lift up low-income residents.
The North Carolina chapter of the Poor People's Campaign held a news conference outside the Legislative Building before its representatives dropped off letters with the priorities at the offices of state lawmakers.
The national campaign — co-chaired by Goldsboro-based Rev. William Barber — scheduled similar actions Monday in about 30 other states and Washington.
Campaign leaders are particularly worried about hundreds of bills that they said would restrict voting in over 40 states. This contrasts with successful efforts by activists to preserve or expand ballot access last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We stand today in solidarity because we are prepared to fight for the right to vote and for our democracy,” said Ana Blackburn, a co-chair of the North Carolina campaign.
The 14-point national priority list also includes a $15 minimum wage, guaranteed health care for everyone, free COVID-19 treatment, comprehensive immigration reform and redirected military spending.
“We call upon our elected officials to lift the moral agenda that represents the people because when we lift from the bottom, everybody rises," Blackburn said.
NC unemployment rate falls
RALEIGH — North Carolina's unemployment rate fell below 6% during January, government officials said Monday, although jobless figures remain well above those recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic contracted commerce.
January's 5.9% seasonally adjusted rate compares to 6.1% for December, the state Commerce Department said in a news release. The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.3% in January. The state rate peaked during the pandemic at 13.5%, recorded for both last April and May.
Employed workers in the overall state labor force increased by nearly 9,900 during January to 4.74 million people, according to the department. While the number of unemployed fell by 11,300 since December to 297,600, the total is still 118,000 above the total of unemployed in January 2020.
Among non-farm employment, the construction and the information and communications industries led the way in employment growth, according to department data. Categories of government and education and health industries recorded the largest employment declines.
The pandemic peak rate of 13.5% is higher than the previously announced top rate of 12.9% from last April. That's because the monthly rates in 2020 have undergone their annual revisions, resulting in adjustments, the department said.
From wire reports