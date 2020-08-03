'The best strength coach in the state'

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus County is losing another iconic football coach.
A.L. Brown strength and conditioning coach Todd Hagler recently announced his retirement from North Carolina schools. He will be taking a similar position at River Bluff High School in Lexington, South Carolina.
“Every team has that central figure that’s like the glue that binds everyone together,” A.L. Brown head coach Mike Newsome said. “What (Hagler) has done over the last 20 years at A.L. Brown is be that glue.”
In addition to serving as the strength and conditioning coach for all of A.L. Brown athletics, Hagler also coached the Wonder football team’s offensive line. He served in these positions since 2000, when he joined a staff led by the late Ron Massey.
Newsome believes the Wonders will miss Hagler a great deal. But given the current circumstances, River Bluff’s offer was one that Hagler could not refuse.
According to Hagler, he was eligible to receive retirement benefits from North Carolina while still being able to work in South Carolina. Former Cox Mill head football coach Craig Stewart recently made a similar move, becoming an assistant coach at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
In addition to the financial benefits, the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and how it has delayed athletics seasons here pushed Hagler to make this decision.
“I would not have left this late (in the year) if we were starting on time,” Hagler stated.
But with prospects of a shortened, delayed or canceled football season lurking, and an opportunity to make more money coaching at one of the largest and most successful programs in South Carolina, Hagler knew he had to make this decision.
“Their facilities are brand new, and (athletics director/head coach) Blair Hardin is a Kannapolis native,” Hagler said. “I’ve known him for a long time and coached against him when he was at Porter Ridge. I know he does a tremendous job.
“It was the total package,” Hagler added. “Even with the finances being great at other places, there are a lot of places I wouldn’t have left for.”
The Hardin name, of course, is huge in A.L. Brown circles. In addition to Blair Hardin and his twin brother, Justin, being former Wonders football players, their father, Bruce, is one of the most successful coaches in A.L. Brown history.
Bruce Hardin coached the Wonders for 11 seasons (1989-99), winning eight conference championships and two state championships (1989 and 1997). He averaged 11 wins per season and ultimately was inducted into the N.C. High School Athletic Associated Hall of Fame and the Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame. The 1989 squad Bruce Hardin led to the Class 3A state crown also was inducted into the Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame.
With a combination of finances, facilities that he claims are the best he has ever seen at the high school level and familiarity in working with Blair Hardin, Hagler said this was the perfect opportunity to make a change.
However, Hagler did not take this decision lightly. During an interview with the Independent Tribune, he opened up a bit more about how hard it was to leave the place and the students he has grown so close to.
“There’s a bunch I’m going to miss,” Hagler stated. “(I’ll miss) the fight that our kids have in them and their willingness to work. They come to school every day and they understand what it’s going to be like, and they bring it.
“I’ll miss Plummers Perch,” Hagler continued. “It’s great when we score a touchdown to watch those lights and those fireworks go off.”
Of those things listed, Hagler made it clear the students are what he will miss the most. He believes the kids he coached at A.L. Brown are one-of-a-kind.
Hagler also developed a fond relationship with Newsome during their nine seasons working together. Beyond coaching together, they have become great friends.
“Coach Newsome came in, and he just allowed me to do what I do,” Hagler recalled. “He is a great leader of young men, and he always has the kids’ best interest at heart.”
Newsome shared similar praise for Hagler.
“(Hagler) was one of the main reasons why I wanted to be at Kannapolis when I decided to come here nine years ago,” Newsome said. “Getting the opportunity to work with Todd Hagler was definitely one of the main reasons why I decided to come here.”
In Hagler’s 20 years at A.L. Brown, Newsome believes the Wonders had one of the best in the business coaching strength and conditioning.
“I think (River Bluff) is getting the best high school strength and conditioning coach in the country,” Newsome declared. “I’ve always said he was the best strength coach in North Carolina, and when I said that, I meant all of the state; I’m talking about UNC Chapel Hill, Wake Forest, N.C. State, the Carolina Panthers and the rest of those programs.
“I really believe he was the best strength coach in the state,” Newsome continued. “He’ll be one of the best strength coaches in South Carolina now, including the coaches at Clemson and USC.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!