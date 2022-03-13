Twice is Nice: Bulldogs defeat three-time reigning champion to win their second state championship

CHAPEL HILL – The little high school along Pitts School Road is bringing another state championship plaque back to Cabarrus County.
Jay M. Robinson – the second-smallest high school in the county with an enrollment of 870, according to the NCHSAA’s most recent realignment plan – defeated titanic Farmville Central, 70-68, Saturday in the Class 2A state championship game at the University of North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center.
It marked the second time the Bulldogs won the state crown, matching the feat of the 2015-16 squad that took the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Class 3A title.
But back then, most of this year’s Bulldogs were in elementary school, and they wanted to blaze their own trail while following a similar blueprint as the 2016 group.
Jay M. Robinson’s enrollment has shrunk since 2016, but the basketball talent clearly hasn’t.
And the Bulldogs proved it against a team that some folks were beginning to call a dynasty, considering the Jaguars had won three consecutive state titles entering Saturday.
The Bulldogs, the West Region’s sixth seed, were undaunted.
Jay M. Robinson took the lead early and never relinquished it despite a late push from the Jaguars (27-4), who were the top seed out of the East.
In front of a Dean Dome crowd of 3.966 fans, most of them Jaguars supporters who were already in attendance to see the Farmville Central girls team, which lost to Salisbury in the preceding game, the 2021-22 Bulldogs took their place in program history.
“It feels really good, it feels relieving,” said Jay M. Robinson junior forward Daevin Hobbs, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after scoring 16 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.
“We put all that work in throughout the summer. Last year (when the Bulldogs went 6-7 in a COVID-shortened season) was a tough year; we didn’t do too well. But we came in this summer with a different mindset. We came through as a team … We knew we were going to be good. We just had to put everything together, and that’s what we did.”
While the Farmville Central crowd was extra rowdy at first, the Bulldogs (28-3) were able to quell things a bit by snatching control – and momentum – early.
Jay M. Robinson junior Jermaine Gray – who finished with 22 points and was chosen at the West’s Most Outstanding Player – sank a jumper near the top of the key to spark a run that also saw five straight points from senior teammate Jaylan Jackson and helped the Bulldogs take a 7-0 lead.
Many were stunned as the Bulldogs took command, and veteran Farmville Central coach Larry Williford called timeout barley 1½ minute into the game to try to stem the tide.
Eventually, it helped.
For a little while.
The Jaguars responded with their own surge, scoring six consecutive points to make it 7-6, but the Bulldogs didn’t break down, and they even extended their margin by finishing the opening period with a 19-10 lead.
Jay M. Robinson remained in control for much of the second quarter, but then Jaguars junior Jah Short began to exert himself, and that coincided with a brief Bulldogs malaise, as they went scoreless for nearly four minutes. Short scored his team’s final 12 points of the quarter, punctuating things with a jump shot just as the halftime buzzer went off.
Jay M. Robinson went into halftime with 34-29 edge.
But after the Bulldogs came out of the locker room, it didn’t take them long to become the dominant team again.
Jay M. Robinson’s tough defense forced the Jaguars to miss eight of their first nine shots of the second half, and Gray (four points), Hobbs (four) and Zi’Kei Wheeler (two) highlighted a 10-2 run that gave the Bulldogs a 12-point lead four minutes into the third period.
Although the Jaguars were nearly perfect from the free-throw line on the day (16-for-17), Jay M. Robinson held them to a paltry 34 percent from the field, including going 4-for-27 from 3-point range.
Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts Sr. said the goal was to get the normally high-scoring Jaguars to play more in halfcourt sets, rather than the up-tempo style that typically allowed them to create plays with their pressure defense and, thus, get easy looks at the basket.
When the Jaguars won their third title in a row last year, they scored a whopping 115 points in the championship game. Jay M. Robinson knew it couldn’t allow such a number – or anything close to it—if it was to take down the champions.
“We wanted to slow them down,” Batts said. “We knew they were explosive. They thrive off trapping, getting in passing lanes, getting steals, and turning it into a layup line.
“We worked on press break all week, we worked on slowing them down all week. We identified the shooters, we identified who could kill us, and it worked to perfection.
“We did not want (this game) in the 90s. Even though WE play in the 90s, we didn’t want them comfortable in THEIR 90s.”
But despite the frigid overall shooting performance for his team, Short – who scored 28 points, grabbed nine rebound, and was named the East’s Most Outstanding Player – began to show why he’s a Division I prospect again, as he went on another personal tear and exhibited his full arsenal.
With the Bulldogs leading by 11 points, the athletic short caught a missed shot off the rim and dunked it back in with two hands. During a stretch that saw him score 11 of 13 Farmville Central points, Short hit – in sequence – two free throws, a high-flying turnaround fadeway jumper, a double-pump layup in which he simply was able to stay in the air longer than his defenders in traffic, a “Come Fly with Me” fastbreak slam, and an at-the-buzzer banked 3-pointer.
“First of all, I just want to say he’s a great ball player, and he’s a great dude,” Gray said. “He just hit great shots. He was in his bag. I think we contained him pretty well, for the player he is, and we got the win. We kept everything calm. We knew if we kept it calm, we were going to be able to win the game.”
Despite all the crowd energy and boost to his team that Short provided in that third quarter, the Bulldogs were able to maintain their composure – and the lead.
Part of that was the scoring of usual leaders Gray, Hobbs, and Wheeler, and part of it was the play of sophomore reserve guard Londen Roseman, who certainly looked ready for moment.
Roseman entered the midway through the third quarter and quickly scored on a layup after the Bulldogs broke the Jaguars’ pressure defense.
About a minute later, as Jay M. Robinson worked the ball around in its halfcourt offensive set, the ball reached Roseman in the left corner. He shot it like he was born for the moment, and he buried a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to nine points.
That’s when Short went to work again, but reserve senior forward Andrew Jordan scored on a putback right before Short’s second buzzer-beater, and the Bulldogs still ended the third quarter with a 55-48 lead.
But by then, the Farmville Central fans were boisterous again, and it paid dividends in the fourth quarter, as the Jaguars almost made a miraculous comeback.
Jay M. Robinson started the final period clearly determined to put the game away, as the 6-foot-6 Hobbs grabbed a defensive rebound and slowly began to dribble up the floor. Just before Hobbs reached midcourt, the Farmville Central guards seemed to sense a moment they could steal the ball from Hobbs and ignite another fiery comeback, so they aggressively attacked.
Instead, Hobbs got even more forceful with his dribble and went coast-to-coast for the layup. Hobbs’ hoop energized the Jay M. Robinson crowd, and so did Jackson, who sank a pair of free throws and then fed a cutting Gray for a basket on a 6-0 run to go up 13 points with 6:20 remaining.
After that, though, the Jaguars came charging, outscoring Jay M. Robinson 16-3 over the next four minutes and tying the score at 64 with 2:32 left in the game.
Jay M. Robinson took the lead again when Hobbs fed 5-11 senior guard Hughes in the busy interior for a bucket, but the Jaguars knotted it up again with a putback with just 1:23 remaining.
With 1:08 to go, the Bulldogs went up by a point when Jackson hit the second of two free throws. The Jaguars took the ball with a chance to grab their first lead of the game. And for a moment, it looked as if it was going to happen, as Jaguar Jayden Pitt drove the lane.
The 5-11 junior guard put up a shot that bounced dangerously on the rim before Wheeler flew high to grab the rebound.
With just 16.1 seconds left, the Jaguars fouled Hobbs, and he headed to the free throw line for two shots. He made them both, and the Bulldogs were nursing a 69-66 lead.
But there was still time for Farmville Central, and the Jaguars almost capitalized on their opportunity. However, Derrick Cox’s 3-pointer was off the mark.
Cox’s teammate, Jadakis Daniels, was there for the rebound and was fouled by Gray with just 4.8 ticks left. Daniels made a pair of free throws to bring the Jaguars within two points, and Farmville Central called timeout, trailing by just a point.
Farmville Central’s strategy in the huddle seemed to be to foul Jay M. Robinson quickly in an attempt to get another offensive possession, and the Jaguars did just that before the Bulldogs could get the ball inbounds. Hobbs went to the line again with 4.5 seconds left.
This time both shots bounced out.
Fortunately, Gray was there to grab his ninth rebound of the game. Farmville Central quickly fouled him, and he stepped to the free-throw line with just 2.3 seconds left.
Gray missed the first attempt.
His second shot on went in, and the Bulldogs led, 70-68, as Farmville Central called another timeout.
Still too much time left for the Bulldogs to relax.
But in a way, that’s what their coach was telling them to do.
“Just to finish strong. Be smart, no silly fouls,” Batts said he told his team. “I said, ‘Let’s finish the job.’ That’s been it all year: ‘Finish the job.’ We did a good job all year, and this whole game. I believe we let our foot off the gas a little bit, but I‘m glad we still were able to finish the job …
“Let’s get these rings.”
When the teams returned to the floor, the Jaguars were able to get the ball to their man, Short, who had already sunk to buzzer-beating shots on the day.
Could he add another one, the ultimate one?
No.
Short’s three-quarter court heave missed, and the Bulldogs officially were champions.
Again.
“I can’t even describe the feeling,” Hughes said. “I’m just so excited. My last game, going out with a championship is exactly how I wanted it to be. We worked hard all year for this, so that’s why we deserved it.”
As he sat in a postgame press conference with the championship medallion around his neck, Jackson, who had never played in a playoff atmosphere until this season, tried to take it all in.
Winning the title felt better than he imagined it would, and he had done a lot of imagining, he said.
But the senior transfer said the journey to this day, and the people he traveled it with, made it even more special.
“Honestly, it doesn’t feel real, I’m not even going to lie to you,” Jackson said. “But the moment is here: We ARE state champions. I’m just glad I got to do it with people that I love. They’re like my brothers. I’d do anything for these guys.
“Anything.”
