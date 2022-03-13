Twice is Nice: Bulldogs defeat three-time reigning champion to win their second state championship

After that, though, the Jaguars came charging, outscoring Jay M. Robinson 16-3 over the next four minutes and tying the score at 64 with 2:32 left in the game.

Jay M. Robinson took the lead again when Hobbs fed 5-11 senior guard Hughes in the busy interior for a bucket, but the Jaguars knotted it up again with a putback with just 1:23 remaining.

With 1:08 to go, the Bulldogs went up by a point when Jackson hit the second of two free throws. The Jaguars took the ball with a chance to grab their first lead of the game. And for a moment, it looked as if it was going to happen, as Jaguar Jayden Pitt drove the lane.

The 5-11 junior guard put up a shot that bounced dangerously on the rim before Wheeler flew high to grab the rebound.

With just 16.1 seconds left, the Jaguars fouled Hobbs, and he headed to the free throw line for two shots. He made them both, and the Bulldogs were nursing a 69-66 lead.

But there was still time for Farmville Central, and the Jaguars almost capitalized on their opportunity. However, Derrick Cox’s 3-pointer was off the mark.