Two more titles for Teri: Cannon sophomore adds pair of indoor state championships to already-impressive haul

CONCORD — Teri Pridgen is back on the track.
With a vengeance.
After closing the 2021 girls high school track season by winning a state outdoor championship as a freshman, the Cannon School star followed that up Tuesday by claiming a pair of N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association indoor titles, as she won the 55- and 300-meter events at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
The Concord-bred wunderkind didn’t waste any time showing her status as one of the best ninth-grade sprinters in the nation last year was no fluke, as she out-legged a strong field and stood atop the podium.
In the 55 meters, Pridgen posted an indoor personal-record time of 7.11 seconds. She followed that up by coming from behind to clock 40.96 in the 300.
Cannon track and field coach Darren Biehler spoke with amazement as he described Pridgen’s championship performances this week.
“Most kids, they peak at the end of the outdoor season, and when they come back, they’ve regressed, and you build them back up to be better than ever,” Biehler said. “Teri came back at the start of indoor season every bit as good as, if not better than, she was at the end of outdoor season last year, which is just incredible.”
Biehler chuckled.
“I wish I could take credit for that,” he said, “but it’s just Teri. Her upside is almost unbelievable to see.”
She put that on display in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.
Pridgen’s day started with the 55 meters, and her fiercest competition was expected to be Charlotte Providence Day’s Falon Spearman, a highly touted Duke University recruit.
Even coming off her decorated freshman year and a strong summer of club racing, Pridgen said she entered the 55-meter race with modest expectations.
“Honestly, the 55 isn’t my best race indoor, so I was definitely shooting for, hopefully, top three in that race,” explained Pridgen, who won the NCISAA’s 200-meter title last spring. “So I was really focusing on my technicality in that race, making sure I had a good start, that I didn’t false-start, that kind of thing. I wanted to make sure my eyes were on the finish line and that I wasn’t looking at any of my opponents next to me.
“I prayed before I raced and was like, ‘Hopefully I have the best race I can have,’ and I ended up bringing a state championship home, which was great.”
Pridgen blazed to her 7.11, while Spearman was second, also posting a fast time of 7.24. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian’s Lindsey Smoot was third in 7.65.
“It was a pretty close race,” Pridgen said. “I could see Falon in my peripheral view the whole race, so I had to make sure to lean at the line.”
Two other Cannon sprinters had strong finishes in the race, as Madison Bryan was fourth in 7.71, and Brooke Van Epps was sixth in 7.75.
But Pridgen was the showstopper.
And it wasn’t even her most impressive race of the day.
That came later, in the 300.
And, boy, was it something to behold.
Although Pridgen bolted out in front early, the race became intense when Spearman quickly caught up and moved into first place. Even though Pridgen is always wary of Spearman in each race they run against each other, the Cannon sophomore was caught off-guard from the early change of positions.
“(Spearman) made up the stagger REALLY quickly,” Pridgen said. “Like, within 110 meters, I heard her, I saw her next to me. She was on the inside of me, and I was way out in Lane 6. I knew she was going to be inside of me; I just didn’t know she was going to make up the stagger THAT quick. So when she made up the stagger, I was a little worried.”
That’s when Pridgen discovered something special: She was even better than last year, and not just physically.
“Sometimes, when I get behind, I tend to feel a little defeated, and I might just give up,” she explained. “But in this race, I couldn’t give up because it was states, and I knew that I was going to dig as deep as I could. So I tried to strategize a little bit. I knew she was coming up on me, so I felt I could stay with her with 55 or 50 meters left.”
Then, Pridgen moved into another gear and motored past Spearman to finish in first place again as the crowd roared.
“At (about the final 50 meters), I accelerated, and then I was able to pass (Spearman) in the last 25, 20 meters,” Pridgen said.
Biehler was among the loudest screamers in the building as Pridgen crossed the finish line. He was excited that she rallied and won the race but at the same time was taking stock in just how far she’s come, even though she was pretty advanced last season when she posted some of the country’s fastest 100- and 200-meter times for a freshman.
“What I’ve seen from her this season is that she’s really taking a huge step forward mentally,” Biehler said. “Last year, she’s a freshman, brand new on the scene … she was talented, but I’m not sure she understood just how talented she was. Like last year, if Falon Spearman had passed her in the turn, that would’ve been it. There’s no way she’s coming back from that.
“This year, she believes in herself, and she believes she can beat these people, and she comes back and wins.”
The modest Pridgen was thrilled about her latest accomplishments but expressed the highest of respect for her competition.
“It honestly feels really good,” she said. “I knew I was up against some pretty stiff competition, so I just kind of went into the day like, ‘I have to do my best. If I don’t win then, hopefully, I’m looking for a PR.’
“I honestly wasn’t expecting to win both races, or even one. But I was really happy with the results and also just really happy to compete against some amazing athletes.”
The thing is, her coach said, Pridgen is one of the most amazing athletes in a strong corps of runners in the area that includes Hickory Ridge’s Aniya Woodruff, Jaila Woodruff, Nina Dominque and Abigail Thomas. That foursome won a pair of public-school relay state titles last week.
Pridgen has been in the top 20 for both the 55 and the 300 this season, and she’s qualified for nationals, although those races are run at the college distances of 60 and 200 meters, respectively.
“North Carolina is such a great track state, especially for girls track,” Biehler said. “There’s a top-level group of about five or six girls that are always going back and forth with each other. They’re all nationally elite-level sprinters. It’s just unbelievable that in this area we have that much talent. And what I love is that Teri has now joined that group. When track geeks around the state talk about the best female sprinters, she is now in that conversation.