Two more titles for Teri: Cannon sophomore adds pair of indoor state championships to already-impressive haul

“This year, she believes in herself, and she believes she can beat these people, and she comes back and wins.”

The modest Pridgen was thrilled about her latest accomplishments but expressed the highest of respect for her competition.

“It honestly feels really good,” she said. “I knew I was up against some pretty stiff competition, so I just kind of went into the day like, ‘I have to do my best. If I don’t win then, hopefully, I’m looking for a PR.’

“I honestly wasn’t expecting to win both races, or even one. But I was really happy with the results and also just really happy to compete against some amazing athletes.”

The thing is, her coach said, Pridgen is one of the most amazing athletes in a strong corps of runners in the area that includes Hickory Ridge’s Aniya Woodruff, Jaila Woodruff, Nina Dominque and Abigail Thomas. That foursome won a pair of public-school relay state titles last week.

Pridgen has been in the top 20 for both the 55 and the 300 this season, and she’s qualified for nationals, although those races are run at the college distances of 60 and 200 meters, respectively.