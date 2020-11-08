VOLLEYBALL: Cougars’ dream season ends with a state title match loss to vaunted Knights

RALEIGH – Cannon School's dream of winning a state championship came to a sudden halt Saturday, but the memories of a wild, wonderful season will linger for many years to the Cougars and their supporters.
Cannon ran into a buzzsaw, losing in straight sets to powerhouse North Raleigh Christian Academy – 25-16, 25-12, 25-15 – on the Knights' home floor.
But as disappointing as losing in the N.C. Independent Athletic Association 4A state title game is, the journey of getting there will long be remembered.
"We had such an amazing season," junior Meghan Schreck said. "This group of girls is so special. We have so much fun every day together, and I'm really grateful that we got to have a season that led us up to this point. We played hard, we gave it our best, and it didn't come together for us. But I'm so grateful to have the chance to play."
Schreck played a solid game, leading the Cougars (10-2) with nine kills. She was serving when Cannon played some of its best volleyball in the second set, winning five consecutive points to take a 7-4 lead. But NRCA, which didn't lose a single set the entire postseason, was simply too tough. The Knights had too much firepower, winning nine of the next 10 points to take command.
"NRCA is a team that's incredibly well-rounded," Cougars coach Kim Jackson said. "They touch everything, they put up a good block, offensively they're solid. We can't allow a team like that any type of wiggle room. It has to be foot on the gas 100 percent of the time. Unfortunately, that's not always realistic. We knew we were going to ride the ebb and the flow of this game, so (we had to) just keep giving that 100 percent effort, and it will swing back our way. And when it does, we fight to keep it."
Jackson said she knew her team would have two opponents Saturday: NRCA – and the Knights' reputation.
"The name of NRCA bears a lot of weight," Jackson said. "We knew coming in, half of our challenge was taking the name out of the stigma that comes with them and just come in and play our game to our level, to our degree.
"We ran into a little bit of that in the beginning where the severity of the game and everything kind of got us. By the second set, we kind of found our rhythm, and then somewhere in there we just lost it.
"I don't think we played our best game today. But we came out and gave it 100 percent. At the end of the day, as a coach, that's all you can hope for."
There were other good moments for Cannon, including reeling off six of the final eight points in the first set. But NRCA's outside hitting was very good, its middle block was terrific, and the Knights dug and passed well. The Cougars simply couldn't answer.
"We knew they were going to get their swings and we were going to get ours," Schreck said. "It was just a matter of bouncing back as fast as we could. They won the bounce-back game."
In an unprecedented season that included playing through a global pandemic, Jackson's team battled to a state championship game. Though Cannon fell short, the 155-mile bus ride back home wasn’t going to be a gloomy one, the Cougars said.
"There's going to be lots of hugs for our seniors," Schreck said. "I think we're going to take the memories that we'll remember throughout the season really memorable, and they'll stand out to us. We'll cherish those.
"Definitely the memories when we were on the ground laughing with each other, and when we were in practice and in games. Just looking to the person to your right and smiling. This is so much fun, and we truly love each other and love the sport we play."
