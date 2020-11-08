VOLLEYBALL: Cougars’ dream season ends with a state title match loss to vaunted Knights

RALEIGH – Cannon School's dream of winning a state championship came to a sudden halt Saturday, but the memories of a wild, wonderful season will linger for many years to the Cougars and their supporters.

Cannon ran into a buzzsaw, losing in straight sets to powerhouse North Raleigh Christian Academy – 25-16, 25-12, 25-15 – on the Knights' home floor.

But as disappointing as losing in the N.C. Independent Athletic Association 4A state title game is, the journey of getting there will long be remembered.

"We had such an amazing season," junior Meghan Schreck said. "This group of girls is so special. We have so much fun every day together, and I'm really grateful that we got to have a season that led us up to this point. We played hard, we gave it our best, and it didn't come together for us. But I'm so grateful to have the chance to play."

Schreck played a solid game, leading the Cougars (10-2) with nine kills. She was serving when Cannon played some of its best volleyball in the second set, winning five consecutive points to take a 7-4 lead. But NRCA, which didn't lose a single set the entire postseason, was simply too tough. The Knights had too much firepower, winning nine of the next 10 points to take command.