Yard ’Dog: Jay M. Robinson baseball player can speed around the ballpark and send balls flying out of it

Grady’s homers that season ranked No. 1 in the SPC, among teams reporting their statistics to MaxPreps.com, while his stolen bases tied for third.

It was years of work in the game coming to fruition.

Just a CCYA kid with a dream

Grady began playing baseball when he was 4 years old. His introduction to the game was the Cabarrus Christian Youth Athletics Association on fields behind the Big Lots on Concord Parkway. But throughout the years, he advanced to all-star teams and, eventually, the travel ball circuit, which took him to diamonds all across the Southeast.

While playing with the Cabarrus Bombers in the summer, he made trips to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex, as well as Florida and Georgia. He said he had the time of his life teaming with other future high school players such as Cox Mill’s Zach Burgbacher and Kyle Cassell, and Northwest Cabarrus’ Michael Specht.

Grady played other sports along the way, but by the time he got to Winkler Middle School, he decided to dedicate himself solely to baseball. He wanted to be like his hero at the time: Jackie Robinson.

“I used to like him a lot,” Grady said of the late Robinson, the man known for becoming the first African American to play Major League Baseball.