Sherrill, Ronald David

February 8, 1943 - July 18, 2020 Ron Sherrill, 77, of Kannapolis and Newland, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, following a period of declining health. He was the son of the late Macy E. "Pete" and Verlie Munday Sherrill. He is survived by his three children, Micheal Sherrill (Stephanie), David Sherrill (Liz), Nicole Motley (Jimmy); five grandchildren, Nick and Grant Sherrill, and Andrew, Seth and Noah Motley; and two sisters, Becky Stevens and Judy Black. Ron graduated from Winecoff High School and was an U.S. Army and Vietnam veteran. After retiring in 1999, he lived, primarily, in his favorite spot in the North Carolina Mountains, where the cool crisp air was near and the neighbors weren't. He was an avid Washington Redskins and N.C. State fan. At Ron's request, there will not be a service. The family will celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
