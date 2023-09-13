*In the darkness of the night, the baby cries. You walk in the nursery and whisper, “Shh…it’s okay.” You give them a gentle pat of encouragement. Comfort comes.

*The doorbell rings. It’s a friend - with a meal and a hug. They knew you were hurting. Comfort comes.

*A co-worker stops you at work. They know you are embroiled in a daunting storm in your life. They pray with you. They offer help. Comfort comes.

*You are not even sure if you sat down at all today. You work as hard as you can, feel overwhelmed, and get weary. But then, someone speaks kind words of affirmation into your life. Comfort comes.

*As you begin to wake up, you know you will still be facing the huge battle in your life that you faced the day before. Fear momentarily fills your heart. You open your Bible and your eyes land on a verse that seems to be there just for you. Comfort comes.

*Why is the world still going on while you are grieving? Hopelessness overtakes you. But, through the prayers of others - even when you are too disheartened to pray for yourself - one day the sun begins to shine again. Comfort comes.

*A loved one is on their deathbed. It seems as if they are waiting on something - or someone - before they slip away into eternity. That visitor arrives to say good-bye. Comfort comes.

Each of these circumstances have happened in my life - and some of them have probably happened in yours, as well.

To comfort means to strengthen in spirit and body, to encourage, to console, to support, to refresh, or to free from distress.

The Holy Spirit is our Comforter, our advocate, our helper:

*John 14:16 - I will pray the Father, and He shall give you another Comforter, that He may abide with you forever.

*John 14:18 - I will not leave you comfortless. I will come to you.

Not only does the Holy Spirit comfort us, but we are to comfort others:

*Isaiah 40:1 - Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God.

2 Corinthians 1:4 - God, who comforts us in all our tribulations, that we may be able to comfort them who are in any trouble, by the comfort that we ourselves are comforted of God.

Does the comfort brought by others take away our times of adversity? No.

Does the comfort brought by others ease our adversity? Yes.

And… it can give us renewed strength to do what we need to do.

*And…as our day draws to a close, we slip into bed, pull the comforter up over us and wrap ourselves in it, allowing our bodies, minds, and spirits to rest.

And…the real Comforter covers us - and comforts us - that blanket of protection over our lives, reminding us to rest in Him.

He was with us today and He will be with us tomorrow.