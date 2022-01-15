COLUMN: A Christmas surprise in January

Last week, I opened my mailbox. I had received a surprise!

Every year my friend, Spencer, sends me a holiday card with handwritten words jotted down. The card usually arrives on December 24th. I cherish each of the season's greeting cards so much, that I have saved them in a jewel-toned stationery box.

This tradition began eighteen years ago. I had met Spencer at a ballroom dance party.

The 2020 holiday greeting card did not arrive. I was disappointed. Perhaps, my friend did not send out cards this year.

Spencer is quite adventurous and athletic. He has climbed mountains all over the world. When he asks me to Waltz or Rhumba, he leads better than most of the dance instructors. Spencer is a positive person and that is one of many reasons why I enjoy being around him.

December 2021, arrived. This was the second year that there was no greeting card from Spencer. I was worried. I thought, "I hope that he is doing well."

A few weeks later, this January, I ambled to the street to retrieve my mail. There was one red envelope, with a card inside. The envelope had a stamp on it, but it had not been completely postmarked