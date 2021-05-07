COLUMN: A funny thing happened on the way to herd immunity

As of May 2nd, 49.2 percent of all adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 40.5 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. 30 percent or more say they are either hesitant or outright refuse to take the shot. Some say political philosophies as to why they are refusing. Others cite medical, religious or even racial reasons.

North Carolina has relaxed requirements for eating, shopping, sporting and entertainment venues and Governor Cooper says that more relaxations are dependent on more of us getting vaccinated. Recent data shows the number of doses of vaccine administered in our state have declined by over half in recent weeks; there is more available vaccine than arms wanting the shot. Cooper says lifting indoor mask requirements depends on two-thirds of adults having at least partial vaccinations. Unless many more step up to take the shot, this doesn’t seem likely. And with so large a number unprotected we could easily see another surge.

President Biden recognizes we won’t return to our pre-COVID ways until we reach “herd immunity,” generally accepted as 70 percent with immunity from having had the virus or the full round of shots. He announced an ambitious goal of having 70 percent of adults fully vaccinated by July 4th, a tall order.

Throughout our history Americans have been bound by a social contract, unwritten mutual agreements to sacrifice some of our individual freedoms for the safety, protection and welfare of others. We have defended to the death your freedoms and rights, understanding you contract to do the same for me. Protecting the health and safety of others is an essential part of that contract, but large-scale refusal to get vaccinations that would essentially eliminate the COVID threat is evidence the social contract is breaking down. Evidently there are large numbers who don’t care about the rest of the “herd.” That is a sad place to be right now.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com