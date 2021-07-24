COLUMN: A Kannapolis kitten finds a home

My friend, Steve, and I drove to Baker's Creek Park, in Kannapolis, one early July morning, several years ago. We attended a Tall Tales speech and homemade ice cream contest sponsored by the local Toastmasters club. Both Steve and I are certified public speakers, so naturally, we were recruited to be part of the judges panel.
Steve was one of the first people to savor the ice cream, in delicious, copious flavors. Our friend, Nick, arrived, and the three of us sat Indian-style, under the shade of a tall oak tree. While we were conversing, we heard a "meow," which was the introduction of an orange tabby kitten. The tabby, who weighed less than 5 pounds, mustered up the courage to sit on my lap, and began to purr.
Nick observed, "The kitten seems to really like Robyn."
Steve replied, "Everyone likes Robyn." Steve was the type of person who received pleasure from complimenting others.
The kitten enjoyed me lightly scratching him under his chin. I wanted to take this fuzzy little guy home, but I knew that I couldn't. Chaos and disorder would fill my home, if I took the kitten home to meet my possessive male cat, named "Britches."
Steve, Nick, and I brainstormed about what the responsible thing to do, regarding the kitten. Just a few minutes later, a married couple approached us to inquire about the kitten. The couple was casually dressed, and the woman wore a straw hat. The husband asked if he could hold the kitten, and then gently handed him to his wife. The couple left to drive to a convenience store to pick up food and a metal bowl for water, to give to the malnourished kitten.
When the couple returned, they offered to give the kitten a home. Steve suggested that they place signs around the park with a picture of the kitten, and the husband's contact information just to make sure that the kitten did not have an owner. Nick encouraged the couple to have the kitten checked out by a veterinarian.
I have found that sometimes in life, good things happen, when you least expect them.
To me, it was unbelievable that the kitten was invited into a home, in such a relatively short period of time. And what about the Tall Tale presentations? They were unbelievable too!
Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets. Contact Robyn at Cabarruscountyitsallgood@gmail.com.