COLUMN: A Kannapolis kitten finds a home

My friend, Steve, and I drove to Baker's Creek Park, in Kannapolis, one early July morning, several years ago. We attended a Tall Tales speech and homemade ice cream contest sponsored by the local Toastmasters club. Both Steve and I are certified public speakers, so naturally, we were recruited to be part of the judges panel.

Steve was one of the first people to savor the ice cream, in delicious, copious flavors. Our friend, Nick, arrived, and the three of us sat Indian-style, under the shade of a tall oak tree. While we were conversing, we heard a "meow," which was the introduction of an orange tabby kitten. The tabby, who weighed less than 5 pounds, mustered up the courage to sit on my lap, and began to purr.

Nick observed, "The kitten seems to really like Robyn."

Steve replied, "Everyone likes Robyn." Steve was the type of person who received pleasure from complimenting others.

The kitten enjoyed me lightly scratching him under his chin. I wanted to take this fuzzy little guy home, but I knew that I couldn't. Chaos and disorder would fill my home, if I took the kitten home to meet my possessive male cat, named "Britches."