COLUMN: A new calling in life

Recently our Pastor preached through the Book of Joshua. The beginning of the book was at the time in the history of the Israelites that God had not allowed Moses to enter The Promised Land and Joshua was given command. God spoke to Joshua---“Moses my servant is dead. Now therefore, arise, go over the Jordan, you and the people, into a land that I am giving to them, to the people of Israel. Every place that the sole of your foot will tread upon I have given to you, just as I promised to Moses --- No man shall be able to stand before you all the days of your life. Just as I was with Moses, so I am with you. I will not leave you or forsake you” (Joshua 1:3, 5-6, ESV). What a wonderful assurance God gave to this new commander as he took the rein to lead the people into Canaan, the Land God had promised the people while they were still in Egypt.
Many years ago I read the resume of a young pastor being considered for the senior pastor’s position. As I perused his background and read of his qualifications, I wondered how his wife and he felt about going to a new location and how much prayer did he put into the move in letting God make the choice rather than just wanting to change locations. This is a major decision in the life of a pastor, and that pastor, his family and both congregations are involved. All need guidance from the one who is above who is the head of all churches, the Lord Jesus Christ. More is needed than an emotional knee jerk desire for brighter lights.
Most all of us have heard that pastors do not have a career but are called by God to go where God leads. The Bible tells us “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:2, NKJV). Men of God should not leave their assignments unless they are absolutely certain the order is from God.
At the same time the leadership at the churches in need of a pastor must pray strongly that the candidates are compatible for the task as led by God. Throughout history the model used by Baptist churches and some other denominations in search for a new pastor was that the congregation elect a pastor search team (committee). The team yields themselves to God’s Holy Spirit to lead them to the right pastor.
Some larger churches are using business models in using employment agencies to search for a pastor. I disagree with that approach because God’s church does not need a hired “headhunter” to do the job. Churches of today still belong to God and He still provides their leaders as He did when Joshua was chosen to replace Moses. God is still in the business of leading His flocks.
Thus, churches who need pastors must take it to God for somewhere in the world God has chosen the right person. The whole church congregation in need must continue to pray and trust God throughout the process.