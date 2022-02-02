COLUMN: A new calling in life

Recently our Pastor preached through the Book of Joshua. The beginning of the book was at the time in the history of the Israelites that God had not allowed Moses to enter The Promised Land and Joshua was given command. God spoke to Joshua---“Moses my servant is dead. Now therefore, arise, go over the Jordan, you and the people, into a land that I am giving to them, to the people of Israel. Every place that the sole of your foot will tread upon I have given to you, just as I promised to Moses --- No man shall be able to stand before you all the days of your life. Just as I was with Moses, so I am with you. I will not leave you or forsake you” (Joshua 1:3, 5-6, ESV). What a wonderful assurance God gave to this new commander as he took the rein to lead the people into Canaan, the Land God had promised the people while they were still in Egypt.