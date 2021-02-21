COLUMN: A nod to conservative stalwarts Reagan, Limbaugh

One of the first lessons learned when writing a column on a regular basis is that you can never please everyone. That’s true whether writing a sports column for a small-town newspaper, an auto racing column for a national magazine, or a column oriented toward the national political scene, as is this one.

Nonetheless, feedback from readers is one of the factors that keep writers motivated. Emails of support and those of condemnation provide equal incentive.

One reader suggested recently that I’m merely out to draw attention to myself. My work was lambasted for being too negative and not offering “solutions” to the problems of society. The same reader previously sent an email in support of socialism.

Well, now.

This column has been consistent over the last four years in espousing tenets of conservatism that are, in fact, solutions. Limited government, lower taxes, reduced regulation, the pursuit of individual liberty, and many other right-wing principles have made regular appearances in this space, all offered as a counter to the excesses of government and the vein of socialism that inflicts our republic. Even a casual reader of this column need not read between the lines to discern the solutions offered up here.