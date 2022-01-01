COLUMN: A special holiday employee

Charles Sams became the new director of the National Park Service this month, with a perspective no other director has had. He is Native American. We wish him success. And in the bargain, we might hope that those of us whose ancestors arrived on these American shores as immigrants might think and learn more intensely about how the America we know today came to be. We may not always find comforting, affirming stories, but we will find in all our national stories lessons for those willing to learn. Immediate lessons come from America’s heartland, from Dec. 29, 1890.