COLUMN: A special holiday employee
Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn writes about the unsung heroes that make her life complete. She enjoys weekend trips, Buddy the dog, ice green tea, and most importantly her family, friends and editor.

This holiday season, my computer had technical issues. My home computer responded slowly. Then the computer did not respond at all! I scheduled an appointment to get my computer fixed. I also requested that updated software be installed.

Ian was the young man who greeted me at the service desk. Once we sat down to discuss the computer issues, I realized that Ian was very knowledgeable. He was also calm, soft-spoken, and patient. Although his work shift had ended, he remained at the shop to assist me, three days before Christmas. He insisted on helping me, for over an hour with no breaks, and at no extra cost..

Ian was a competent educator. He listened, explained the computer's functions, and answered my questions. I learned so much about my computer, in a short period of time.

The man didn't seem to care about "a five-star review" of his work performance. He seemed sincerely interested in helping me out.

It was the holiday season. Ian could have been at home with his children, Instead, he dedicated his time to help me. I learned about the additional functions of my software.

I am grateful for Ian's computer-related assistance. That December afternoon, Ian was a computer shop employee, who was my holiday angel on earth.

