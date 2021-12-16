COLUMN: A testament to an amazing pastor

He was ridiculed by some because he refused to compromise Scripture. If the Bible said it was wrong, it was wrong and he wasn’t ashamed to say it. And when it came to going to heaven, he was right – there is only one way – through Jesus Christ. As Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me”. (John 14:6)

Our community lost this spiritual giant last week. He retired eight years ago due to his wife’s health. But he was still around and became an even closer friend to my wife and me. We enjoyed going out to dinner with him. While he had such a strong knowledge of the Bible, he was a fascinating person himself.

My wife and I visited Dr. Faw at a hospice care facility the day before he died. He was already seeing a glimpse of the heaven he had preached about. He was trying to tell us about what he was seeing, but he couldn’t speak. I know one thing, on December 8, 2021, His Savior was waiting for him at the gates of heaven with the words we all long to hear, “Well done, good and faithful servant…Enter into the joy of your Lord”.