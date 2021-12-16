COLUMN: A testament to an amazing pastor

“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes.” (Romans 1:16)
Last week, Kannapolis lost one of the most amazing men of God I have ever met. I met him in 1991. I was moved by his passion and equally impressed by his intellect. He became a pastor to thousands through his television ministry which reflected both his passion and his love.
I want to give reverence to what he’s done for Jesus, but I also want to pay homage to his genius. I’ll give two quick examples that speak to the latter. I walked into a savings and loan association to inquire about a home mortgage in 1977 in my hometown of Rocky Mount, NC. I wanted to buy a log home. The loan officer told me, “Mike, you can’t get financing for one. They slip over time and no bank in the country will finance one”. That all changed when the founder of Lincoln Log Homes, Garland Faw, invented a notch that stopped log homes from slipping and enabled literally millions of Americans to live in a home that comes right out of the old west. The banks aren’t afraid of them today.
A gentleman in our area, Brian Freeman, decided to open a local pharmacy to compete with the big-box pharmacies and asked Dr. Faw, what he would recommend. “If you decide to do it”, he said, “offer free home delivery”. That idea has made Cannon Pharmacy one of the busiest pharmacy chains in the region, and I think it’s due largely in part to free home delivery.
Personally, I owe this local pastor so much. For many years, my wife, Robbie, sat under his ministry. She is as faithful of a Christian woman as I know. Even more importantly, she witnessed to me about Jesus when I was at my lowest. It’s because of her love for Christ (and Dr. Faw) that I know the Lord Jesus personally today as my Lord and Savior. He later became my pastor, too. As I have reflected the last week on the impact of his ministry, I wondered if our community really ever understood how much that man had done to proclaim the Gospel and teach others to do the same.
I had questions about him. I heard what others in the community said about him: That he was self-righteous and judgmental. I believed them for a while. What do I think now? They could not have been more wrong. I was the one who was the judgmental, self-righteous Christian. Today, I believe Dr. Faw was one of the heroes of our faith. You won’t find him in Chapter 11 of the Book of Hebrews where other heroes like Abraham, Moses, Samson, even Rahab are recognized. But believe you me, he belongs beside them.
I watched that man’s life for 30 years. I’ve never met a more forgiving man. I’ve watched him cry at the altar many times when church members and visitors came forward to repent for their lifestyles. There he stood, tears coursing down his face, happy for them and willing to give them the shirt off his back to help them on their journey. I never saw the judgmental, self-righteous pastor about whom I had heard. What I saw was a loving, forgiving man who took great joy in helping others to understand what the live-saving, life-changing power of Jesus Christ could do for them.
He was ridiculed by some because he refused to compromise Scripture. If the Bible said it was wrong, it was wrong and he wasn’t ashamed to say it. And when it came to going to heaven, he was right – there is only one way – through Jesus Christ. As Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me”. (John 14:6)
Our community lost this spiritual giant last week. He retired eight years ago due to his wife’s health. But he was still around and became an even closer friend to my wife and me. We enjoyed going out to dinner with him. While he had such a strong knowledge of the Bible, he was a fascinating person himself.
My wife and I visited Dr. Faw at a hospice care facility the day before he died. He was already seeing a glimpse of the heaven he had preached about. He was trying to tell us about what he was seeing, but he couldn’t speak. I know one thing, on December 8, 2021, His Savior was waiting for him at the gates of heaven with the words we all long to hear, “Well done, good and faithful servant…Enter into the joy of your Lord”.
There are untold thousands of us who owe him a great deal of thanks for his teaching, preaching, and sharing the word of God. And as Dr. Faw presented in his sermons for over 50 years, according to the signs foretold in the scriptures, I don’t think it will be long before I will see my pastor and friend again. In fact, just before we left the hospice facility, my wife leaned over and said to him, “I’ll see you soon”.