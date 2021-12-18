COLUMN: A young woman's achievement

To me, high school students were kids that blocked traffic in the early morning, loitered in "McDonalds" after school, and threw popcorn at elders at the movie theater. That was before I met a female high school student named Haiy Le.
I wanted to make a positive impact on a teenager's life. I contacted several local high school English teachers and school guidance counselors. One school counselor emailed me. She described a rising high school senior who needed help in building her college admissions interviewing skills.
The following Monday afternoon, I met with the 17-year-old student named Haiy Le (pronounced Hi Lee.) The girl was clad in a nondescript wrinkled shirt, worn out blue jeans, and old sneakers.
Haiy Le's grade point average was exemplary. Her command of the English language was fairly strong. Her confidence was poor.
The high school senior and I met after school, twice a week, in a dusty room with crumbling walls, and no windows. We were sometimes interrupted by the annoying sound of building construction outdoors.
Haiy Le's family was impoverished. She had more siblings than pairs of shoes. Her immediate goal was to attain a "full ride" college scholarship.
As the fall semester unfolded, I assisted Haiy Le late afternoons, in preparation of her college interviews. One exercise consisted of me asking Haiy Le mock college interview questions. Her answers became polished, over time.
Initially, Haiy Le was a meek girl. Slowly, she became more at ease and talkative. She took pride in her appearance, and dressed more stylishly. This change was significant and impressive.
Haiy Le was granted interviews for admission and scholarships at the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill, Duke University, several highly regarded colleges in the Northeast, and two fine universities in California.
Mentoring Haiy Le was a unique and memorable experience. I consistently believed in her potential for tremendous success.
On a beautiful spring afternoon, Haiy Le greeted me with a radiant smile. She had been offered a "full ride" scholarship. Which university did Haiy Le accept the scholarship offer?
Stanford University in California!
Haiy Le left for college two months later. I treasure the post card that she sent me when she first arrived at Stanford. She earned both her bachelor's and Maste'rs degrees from Stanford University. She became a leader in several campus organizations.
I reflect on Haiy Le's achievement. Helping this young woman to succeed has made my own life sweeter, and more complete. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to help a high school student to learn, mature, and achieve.
Robyn writes about everyday people who touch her in amazing ways. Robyn enjoys spending time with her family, friends, and pets.