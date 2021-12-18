COLUMN: A young woman's achievement

Initially, Haiy Le was a meek girl. Slowly, she became more at ease and talkative. She took pride in her appearance, and dressed more stylishly. This change was significant and impressive.

Haiy Le was granted interviews for admission and scholarships at the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill, Duke University, several highly regarded colleges in the Northeast, and two fine universities in California.

Mentoring Haiy Le was a unique and memorable experience. I consistently believed in her potential for tremendous success.

On a beautiful spring afternoon, Haiy Le greeted me with a radiant smile. She had been offered a "full ride" scholarship. Which university did Haiy Le accept the scholarship offer?

Stanford University in California!

Haiy Le left for college two months later. I treasure the post card that she sent me when she first arrived at Stanford. She earned both her bachelor's and Maste'rs degrees from Stanford University. She became a leader in several campus organizations.

I reflect on Haiy Le's achievement. Helping this young woman to succeed has made my own life sweeter, and more complete. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to help a high school student to learn, mature, and achieve.

