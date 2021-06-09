COLUMN: Another prize for Elizabeth Spencer

In 1960, I read an early version of it in “The New Yorker” and was entranced by the story and the connection to North Carolina.

Alas, the North Carolina connection was mythical. Spencer told me she was really thinking of Birmingham, where she had friends, but changed the city’s name to Winston-Salem so her friends in Birmingham would not try to see themselves in the story.

The story became the basis for a popular film in 1962. It starred Olivia de Havilland, Yvette Mimieux and Rossano Brazzi. In 2005, a musical based on the story was staged in New York and broadcast on public television.

Before moving to Chapel Hill, Spencer and her husband lived in Italy and Canada. Her roots, however, were in her birthplace, Carrollton, Miss., and her early work reflected the complicated racial caste systems of the South.

The headliner of the new collection is “The Voice at the Back Door,” Spencer’s 1956 novel. Michael Gorra, the new volume’s editor, writes that it is “widely considered Spencer’s masterpiece.”