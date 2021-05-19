COLUMN: Are you a sinner?

We must remember sin attacks everyone regardless of spiritual background or training. The Apostle John provides these instructions from the Lord, “My little children, these things I write to you that you may not sin. And if anyone sins, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous” (1 John 2:1, NKJV). Again, our goal is not to sin, but when we get into the situation where we are tempted, the righteous One, Jesus Christ is with us to help us fend off Satan, who is bidding us to sin. The Apostle Paul wrote, “No temptation has seized you except what is common to man, And God is faithful; and he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.” (1 Cor. 10:13, NIV). Again, Jesus will run interference for us if we let Him.