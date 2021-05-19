COLUMN: Are you a sinner?

A familiar verse in the Bible teaches us “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Rom. 3:23, NKJV). Nevertheless, many do not accept this truth, and brag that they do not sin. This is contrary to God’s Word that says, “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us” (1 John 1:8, NKJV). From this, God tells us that we have a sin nature. Christians should know human beings have a sin nature and need constantly keep their eyes and hearts tuned on the author of our faith, Jesus Christ, that He may keep us from sin.
Out of Morocco comes the story of a remarkable cat. One day in a Sultan's court an argument arose as to which was better, a man born to nobility, or one who through self-improvement and discipline became a "gentleman." The Sultan appointed the opponents to debate the question.
The proponent of the "work-our-way-up" theory learned of a cat that walked on its hind legs. On its front paws the animal balanced a small tray with a cup of coffee. "Oh," said the man, "what convincing proof of the effect of teaching and training." The traveler was able to buy the cat.
Somehow, his opponent learned about the cat and set up his defense. A month later the two leaders with their friends sat in the Sultan’s court. The Sultan said, "Now we shall decide which is better, a man born to the life of a gentleman or one who has become a gentleman by working his way up."
The first man opened his basket and the cat walked on his hind legs and balanced a tray on his front paws. His master then poured a cup of coffee and had the cat take it to the Sultan.
The master of the cat then poured a cup of coffee for his opponent and the cat started to serve him when the opponent reached into his pocket and withdrew a mouse that he dropped on the floor. The cat dropped the tray with the coffee and pursued the mouse.
We must remember sin attacks everyone regardless of spiritual background or training. The Apostle John provides these instructions from the Lord, “My little children, these things I write to you that you may not sin. And if anyone sins, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous” (1 John 2:1, NKJV). Again, our goal is not to sin, but when we get into the situation where we are tempted, the righteous One, Jesus Christ is with us to help us fend off Satan, who is bidding us to sin. The Apostle Paul wrote, “No temptation has seized you except what is common to man, And God is faithful; and he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.” (1 Cor. 10:13, NIV). Again, Jesus will run interference for us if we let Him.
Another precaution is not to use the primary verse as an excuse for sin. It is a statement of fact, but not a free pass unto sin. Though all sin, the goal is to be sinless as Jesus was and is sinless. As the Bible says, “Put on the full armor of God”. He has provided us with all we need to fight Satan’s attacks.