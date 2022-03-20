COLUMN: Be wary of misinformation from the White House

Just when it appeared the world couldn’t be more chaotic and depressing—with a madman waging war on a neighboring population and feckless leadership in this country—now we have even more reason to distrust politicians.
The average American, in fact, should be furious right now. Not stomp-your-feet-and-scream furious, but furious in the way Americans express anger by going to their local polling place to cast a meaningful vote. Furious with intent. Intent to change the way this country is headed. Intent to send a clear message to the Joe Bidens of the world. Intent to demonstrate that average Americans are not as stupid as far-left politicians—including Nancy Pelosi, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and Pete Buttigieg—take us to be.
Example No. 1: When Biden says that the current runaway gas prices are Vladimir Putin’s fault, he is playing—or attempting to play—vast swaths of American voters for fools. Note the emphasis on “American voters.” That distinction is made because if you have no inclination to vote in November, then you really have no right to dismiss or support the likes of the Biden radicals. Your rights are dependent on your willingness to vote, at least from a philosophical perspective.
Biden’s actions like those of no one else are responsible for the rise in the price of pump gas. Don’t let Biden or any other politician convince you otherwise. As this column and many others have pointed out over the last year, his policies have taken us to this point, particularly regarding energy. The evidence is available in plain view.
When Biden began attacking the energy sector during his first days as president, he left no doubt about his priorities. For proof, let’s turn back to the headlines to January of 2021.
This appeared on CNBC’s website more than one year ago, on January 27: “Biden suspends oil and gas leasing in slew of executive actions on climate change.”
Here are the first two paragraphs from that report:
“President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a series of executive orders that prioritize climate change across all levels of government and put the U.S. on track to curb planet-warming carbon emissions.
“Biden’s orders direct the secretary of the Interior Department to halt new oil and natural gas leases on public lands and waters and begin a thorough review of existing permits for fossil fuel development.”
This occurred one week following Biden’s inauguration, making it clear from the start that the Biden administration was waging war on fossil fuels. Numerous experts have pointed out that the United States became energy independent in 2019, exporting more energy than importing.
Another of Biden’s trademark moves early on was to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline. You may hear and read about Keystone XL having no impact on current prices, provided it had continued. However, that dismisses the impact investors and market conditions have on the price of oil and the willingness to produce more. If the energy sector is in the crosshairs of politicians, as it is with Democrats, then the result is limited production. When Democrats such as Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Representative Ro Khanna of California propose exorbitant new taxes on oil production, as they did recently, we have ample proof that one political party in this country has no regard for working Americans. Markets react accordingly.
Biden, in multiple, mindless, acts built upon equal parts arrogance and ignorance, managed to wipe out the gains from innovation and deregulation in the energy sector. Just weeks before he assumed office, the average U.S. per gallon of retail gas was $2.24. Six months later it was $3.09. That represents an increase of 85 cents per gallon—a 38 percent spike in six months. By the end of December, the average price had climbed to $3.27, increasing more than a dollar per gallon within one year. Note that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine didn’t occur until mid-February.
While the rise of gas prices in recent weeks may be directly attributable to Putin’s actions, the bulk of the blame goes to Biden. Had he not declared war on this country’s energy sector, the pain at the gas pumps would be much less severe.
Example No. 2: This country is in the throes of runaway inflation like no time since the early 1980s. Again, Biden blames factors other than his own actions.
As this column as pointed out previously, none other than Larry Summers, an economist who served under both the Clinton and Obama administrations, warned that excessive government stimulus funds would inevitably lead to high inflation. The pandemic, of course, was used to justify the stimulus money that flooded the economy over the last two years.
How bad is inflation? The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported recently that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key barometer of inflation, increased 0.8 percent in February, bringing the CPI to 7.9 percent over the last year. It’s worth stating again: Jimmy Carter redux.
Despite evidence to the contrary and despite the opinion of many economists—that government pumping money into the economy adds to inflation—Biden recently denied as much, instead placing the blame on the pandemic and, of course, Putin’s aggression.
In fact, the amount of propaganda and misinformation flowing from the White House over the last year has been astounding, matched only by that of Putin’s Russia. In that regard, the Biden administration and Putin are soulmates in propaganda.
Criticizing the Biden administration at this point is akin to beating the proverbial dead horse. However, when lies and misinformation are consistently used to dupe the public, we should all pick up the mantle of truth, especially truth backed by facts.
Specifically, whenever Biden and his supporters place blame for their misdeeds anywhere except at their own doorsteps, we should be wary. And, yes, Americans should be furious—and intent on voting in November to take the first step toward putting an end to the misery created by our inept leaders.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.