COLUMN: Be wary of misinformation from the White House

Just when it appeared the world couldn’t be more chaotic and depressing—with a madman waging war on a neighboring population and feckless leadership in this country—now we have even more reason to distrust politicians.

The average American, in fact, should be furious right now. Not stomp-your-feet-and-scream furious, but furious in the way Americans express anger by going to their local polling place to cast a meaningful vote. Furious with intent. Intent to change the way this country is headed. Intent to send a clear message to the Joe Bidens of the world. Intent to demonstrate that average Americans are not as stupid as far-left politicians—including Nancy Pelosi, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, and Pete Buttigieg—take us to be.

Example No. 1: When Biden says that the current runaway gas prices are Vladimir Putin’s fault, he is playing—or attempting to play—vast swaths of American voters for fools. Note the emphasis on “American voters.” That distinction is made because if you have no inclination to vote in November, then you really have no right to dismiss or support the likes of the Biden radicals. Your rights are dependent on your willingness to vote, at least from a philosophical perspective.