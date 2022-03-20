COLUMN: Beware of false prophets!

The Bible is quite outspoken about such false teachings. Both Old and New Testaments devote considerable attention to false teachings and the false prophets who often mask their teachings under the thin veil of Christianity. That’s why Jesus said, “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.” (Matthew 7:15) That’s pretty strong language from our Lord and Savior, isn’t it?

The Apostle John also gave the matter his undivided attention. In fact, the whole book of 1 John - which took the form of a letter in the first century - was largely written to dispel doubts and build assurance by presenting a clear picture of Christ.

John warned believers everywhere. “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.” (1 John 4:1) He also offered some great advice when we question if what we see, hear or feel is God: “This is how you can recognize the Spirit of God. Every Spirit that acknowledges that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, but every spirit that does not acknowledge Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you have heard is coming and even now is already in the world.” (1 John 4:2-3)\