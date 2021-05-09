COLUMN: Beware the ills of CRT and the 1619 Project

Bob Woodson has a quick opinion on Critical Race Theory, a framework of ideas that maintains white supremacy is embedded in all aspects of American life. Woodson calls it the “new racism” and, he says, its destructive ideology is worse than any previous forms of racism.

These comments are taken from a podcast with Carrie Sheffield that Woodson participated in last December, “Bob Woodson: Critical Race Theory is ‘more lethal than the old racism.'”

Woodson’s voice is one deeply invested in the issue, as his Woodson Foundation has practiced advocacy for low-income and disadvantaged individuals since he founded the organization in 1981. In fact, Woodson’s work as a civil rights leader and as someone who has offered advice and assistance to disadvantaged populations has given him a clear perspective on the impact of Critical Race Theory (CRT).

“It used to be called stereotyping but now it’s called Critical Race Theory,” says Woodson. “It’s the same thing. It’s the assumption that if you are a woman, then all women think alike, act alike. And if you are Black, then you are defined by your race, not by the content of your character.

“By employing this lens, it’s having devastating effect on low-income people of all races.”