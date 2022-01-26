COLUMN: Beyond the horizon

Someone has described the horizon as the place where human reality ends and faith in God begins. It is hard to disagree with this person's perception for I have found it to be very true in my life.
Twelve years ago on a trip while driving across the United States five family members were able to view the horizon of the magnificent beautiful flat lands of the western states. The weather was clear, and we could see for miles in the distance where it looked as if the world just dropped off. We received an education on how God is always near no matter how far He seems to be away from us.
On other occasions mountains obstructed the horizon. At times the tremendous peaks in the distance looked as if we would have to go directly over them but as we got closer, we were able to go around each one.
Sometimes in our lives, mountains of problems build that seem to be insurmountable. We feel like ants in a world of giants. Our tendency is to give up too easily. God tells us in His Word there are no mountains too high for those who love Him.
Jesus told His disciples, "I tell you the truth, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain move from here and to there and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you." When we face mountains, we can be confident God will remove the obstacles in His time and within His ways.
Having completed my 29th year from first experiencing cancer I can say with no reservations, God is the answer. Though the Melanoma returned six years later and presented another uphill battle to climb, God never left me and has held my hand even unto today. Will it ever come back again? I don't know, but if it should, God will still help me to conquer the foe.
As we journeyed through the Grand Canyon and Yosemite National Park, we saw many great valleys which some were too deep for us to explore. Life also has valleys that are so deep it seems like we cannot escape. You may be down right now, but remember God is closer in the valleys of life than any other time.
As we viewed the great mountains from the lowest points, we discovered hardly anything grew on the peaks because the fertile soil had run down into the valley. To the contrary, the valleys were normally green with grass and trees. In most cases there were also streams of cool water. The valleys have good soil with water to enhance the plant growth. We too grow down in the valleys. God seems to be closer as we face the difficulties of being down. King David wrote in the beautiful 23rd Psalm "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil for though are with me."
In our travel there was a special landmark that stood way off in the horizon of the Panhandle of Texas. It was a giant cross. I don't remember the height, but it was the largest in the United States. As we approached Amarillo, Texas we caught a glimpse of it way off in the distance. It first appeared off to the right in the northwest. As we got closer it seemed to be moving closer to us on the right side of the road. When we finally passed it on Interstate 40 it was on the left side of the road. I said to myself, “Lord, when we have our eyes on You, we realize you are immediately within our reach.”
We never know what is beyond the horizon, but if we have faith in God He will be waiting when we get there. When mountains come our way, God is greater than any mound of dirt or stone for He made it and can remove it. When we get stuck in the valley, God is there. He is ready to show us the way out. As we look up, we can say, "I can do all things through Christ Who strengthens me." Always remember to reach out to Jesus, He is reaching out to you.