COLUMN: Beyond the horizon

Having completed my 29th year from first experiencing cancer I can say with no reservations, God is the answer. Though the Melanoma returned six years later and presented another uphill battle to climb, God never left me and has held my hand even unto today. Will it ever come back again? I don't know, but if it should, God will still help me to conquer the foe.

As we journeyed through the Grand Canyon and Yosemite National Park, we saw many great valleys which some were too deep for us to explore. Life also has valleys that are so deep it seems like we cannot escape. You may be down right now, but remember God is closer in the valleys of life than any other time.

As we viewed the great mountains from the lowest points, we discovered hardly anything grew on the peaks because the fertile soil had run down into the valley. To the contrary, the valleys were normally green with grass and trees. In most cases there were also streams of cool water. The valleys have good soil with water to enhance the plant growth. We too grow down in the valleys. God seems to be closer as we face the difficulties of being down. King David wrote in the beautiful 23rd Psalm "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil for though are with me."