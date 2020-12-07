COLUMN: Bigger issues than ‘Tiger King’ and legal marijuana

As your representative, supporting you, your family and your livelihood are always my top priorities. Unfortunately, many in Washington don’t share the same concerns. Last week, instead of working on COVID-19 relief or passing legislation that will help struggling Americans and small businesses, House Democrats showed that their priorities are fundamentally out-of-step with the American people.

On Friday, Nancy Pelosi took to the floor to vote on a bill that would legalize marijuana and allow marketing of marijuana to minors on television. This not only ignores established science regarding the psychoactive drug and laws in a majority of states, but reallocates taxpayer dollars to the marijuana industry and fails to include any common-sense safety measures. This vote followed another in the House on Thursday on legislation based on the Netflix show, Tiger King.

Let me be very clear: there are much more pressing issues facing this country than Tiger King and legalizing marijuana. One example – I have been calling on Speaker Pelosi to allow a vote on a bill to release $138 billion of unused Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds to support workers at America's 30 million small businesses.