COLUMN: Biography details Sowell’s career as leading intellectual

According to Merriam-Webster, a maverick is “an independent individual who does not go along with a group or party.” It is fitting, then, that Jason L. Riley’s biography of Thomas Sowell carries the title of “Maverick.”
Sowell, now 91 years old and retired, spent his career refusing to go along with the dogma that marked his chosen field of economics and society in general.
His research and intellectual journey have been marked by a reliance on empirical data to form his own fact-based analysis, which evolved after he embraced Marxism as a young man.
Riley’s biography of Sowell traces his path to becoming one of this country’s great thinkers and a prolific writer on issues of economics, race and social theory. He has applied extensive economic analysis and decision making to those topics, providing a range of scholarship this is unique in its depth and scope.
Sowell, considered “one of the great social theorists of our age,” has written over 30 books during a career that placed him at the forefront of the intellectual history and development of the U.S. during the 20th century and beyond.
Although born in Gastonia, North Carolina, Sowell’s family moved to Charlotte and later to the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, when he was eight. Orphaned at an early age, Sowell was raised by a great aunt. Following a stint in the Marines, he began taking night classes at Howard University and later entered Harvard, becoming the first in his family to graduate college—after becoming the first, in fact, to reach seventh grade.
Sowell then earned a master’s degree at Columbia University and followed one of his mentors to the University of Chicago, one of the country’s leading universities for the study of economics, where he earned a Ph.D. He has been a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, located on the campus of Stanford University, for more than four decades.
It is Sowell’s experiences as a college student that frame his entire career.
“Sowell hadn’t been a big fan of the intellectual atmosphere at Harvard or Columbia and was looking forward to a change of scenery,” writes Riley. “At Harvard, ‘smug assumptions were too often treated as substitutes for evidence or logic,’ he recalled. There was a tendency ‘to assume that certain things were so because we bright, good fellows all agreed that it was so.’ Sowell had little patience for such elitism.”
As Riley demonstrates, however, that mindset has often put Sowell at odds with conventional thought, especially regarding race and the advancement of Blacks in America. Rather than relying on assumptions and observations put forth by others, Sowell has consistently used hard data to refute much of the accepted information found inside and outside of the academic arena.
“Sowell has never denied that racism still existed,” writes Riley, “or that it could exacerbate racial disparities. Nor has he posited that blacks should stay out of politics or that the civil rights movement was unnecessary or unhelpful in making America more just.”
Riley cites correspondence in a private letter where Sowell puts forth information counter to the notion that Blacks need government help to make inroads in society.
“Much has been made of the fact that the number of blacks in high-level occupations increased in the years following passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964…But the number of blacks in professional, technical and other high-level occupations more than doubled in the decade PRECEDING the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In other occupations, gains by blacks were greater during the 1940s—when there was practically no civil rights legislation—than during the 1950s. In various skilled trades, the income of blacks relative to whites more than doubled between 1936 and 1959. The trend was already under way.”
That, of course, does not fit the narrative we’ve been force fed over the decades, that it is imperative for government to choose winners and losers to overcome, and correct, past wrongs.
Riley calls the election of a Black president, Barack Obama, “the culmination of a civil rights strategy in place since the 1960s.” He points out, nonetheless, that advancement of Blacks did not occur as promised, and cites the fact that polls indicated race relations fell to their lowest point in “nearly a quarter-century” after Obama left office.
“Moreover,” continues Riley, “black leaders and their sympathizers on the progressive left remained as wedded as ever to the notion that past and present racial discrimination was the biggest barrier to black progress. Liberals continued to defend group preferences, even though, as Sowell put it in 1999, these advocates ‘have yet to explain why something that happened 40 years ago justifies discrimination against some guy who is 39.’”
Riley’s writing, like that of Sowell, is easy to follow. The book provides an interesting, informative read, no matter the perspective of the reader, left or right. As a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and columnist for the Wall Street Journal, Riley has carved a place as a clear-minded conservative thinker in recent years, and “Maverick” enhances that reputation.
Much of the book is dedicated to Sowell’s stance among other intellectuals, including Gerald Early, who has followed Sowell’s career. Early is a professor of African American studies at Washington University in St. Louis. He sums up Sowell’s impact despite not having full acceptance in intellectual circles, particularly among liberal elites who dominate academia and other areas of American society.
“Whether he’s given recognition now or it comes after he dies, he will be recognized as a person who has made tremendous contributions and has been an extremely important figure,” Early said. “First of all, he’s been terrifically prolific. Second, his ideas have been read among a lot of people because of the accessibility of his books. And in the end, he may turn out to be proven right insofar as liberal left policy hasn’t worked.”
