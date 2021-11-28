COLUMN: Biography details Sowell’s career as leading intellectual

Riley cites correspondence in a private letter where Sowell puts forth information counter to the notion that Blacks need government help to make inroads in society.

“Much has been made of the fact that the number of blacks in high-level occupations increased in the years following passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964…But the number of blacks in professional, technical and other high-level occupations more than doubled in the decade PRECEDING the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In other occupations, gains by blacks were greater during the 1940s—when there was practically no civil rights legislation—than during the 1950s. In various skilled trades, the income of blacks relative to whites more than doubled between 1936 and 1959. The trend was already under way.”

That, of course, does not fit the narrative we’ve been force fed over the decades, that it is imperative for government to choose winners and losers to overcome, and correct, past wrongs.

Riley calls the election of a Black president, Barack Obama, “the culmination of a civil rights strategy in place since the 1960s.” He points out, nonetheless, that advancement of Blacks did not occur as promised, and cites the fact that polls indicated race relations fell to their lowest point in “nearly a quarter-century” after Obama left office.