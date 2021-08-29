COLUMN: Cabarrus County COVID-19 fatality numbers improve

• For adults age 20 through 64, the case fatality rate decreased 33%. It is now .3%, meaning out of everyone in this age range that were a known COVID-19 positive, 99.7% survived.

A similar drop in the case fatality rate has been for individuals age 65+, which include long-term care patients. The case fatality rate has decreased 35% from 12.4% to 8.08%. With long-term care fatalities removed, this percentage would decrease significantly.

The above case fatality rates are all overestimates due to the nature of COVID-19. CDC guidance has estimated the percent of asymptomatic carriers to be 40% of people who have COVID-19. Asymptomatic carriers are unlikely to be tested. This means that the Cabarrus fatality rates above are overestimated and the actual fatality rates are lower.

When we hear the hospitalization numbers increasing in the local media we assume that each of those patients is actually taking up a bed in the hospital. This is not actually the case. The Cabarrus hospitalization numbers include “virtual hospital patients” otherwise known as “Hospital at Home.”