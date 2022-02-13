COLUMN: County, city officials’ economic efforts paying off

I would like to commend our local elected officials, including the County Commissioners, their Chairman, and the Mayor and Concord City Council, for their wisdom and determination to bring better paying jobs to our community.
At one time we thought textile mills would be around forever, but the world changed. Then, Philip Morris came with the largest and most modern cigarette manufacturing facility in the world. Now you can add these industries to the list of other large companies that are gone that once were bedrocks of the community.
Despite these challenges, our leaders have been determined to implement strategic efforts to bring good jobs. With our location it would have been easy just to be satisfied with being a bedroom community to Charlotte. However, our elected officials have recognized the need for balanced commercial, residential, and industrial growth to create an environment conducive to work, live and play.
This means elected officials have had to stand strong in their land use decisions to make sure that property attractive for job creation did not get gobbled up in the rush to meet the strong demand for housing in the Charlotte region.
Obviously, what is taking place on the Philip Morris property is a great example of their determination. Imagine the impact on schools if large portions of these 2,100 acres were developed for residential use. From day one after the announcement of the closing of Philip Morris, our elected officials have stuck to their guns that this property would remain zoned to promote job creation. As a result, in less than six months two separate projects each representing over $1 billion in investment have been announced. These investments will bring approximately 1800 jobs to this one location. All of this is in addition to several other recent announcements of new investments and new job opportunities.
Great things are happening in Kannapolis too and their leaders are also to be commended for bringing jobs and great economic vitality to their city. It has been said that “a rising tide raises all ships.” All of us are seeing the benefits of this in Cabarrus County as all the jurisdictions benefit from good jobs and investment.
I would be remiss to fail to mention the role of the Executive Director, other staff and the Board of the Cabarrus Economic Development Commission have played in these success stories. They are working hard behind the scenes in support of all the county and municipal officials.
While recent announcements have focused on larger companies, there will be a great positive impact on small businesses in our community. Our creative local entrepreneurs will quickly think of ways to benefit from the construction, maintenance and support needs these projects will generate. The people that will fill these jobs will also spend money in our community, helping to support local businesses.
Finally, it is important to remember that none of this would be possible without the excellent cooperation that exists between the County and the municipalities. It shows what can be done when people focus on the community they serve and seek to work through differences rather than constantly fighting and pointing fingers. Let that be a lesson to us all.
Scott Padgett is a former mayor and Concord City Councilman and a retired school principal. Concord Regional Airport is named for him, in honor of decades of community service.