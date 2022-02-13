COLUMN: County, city officials’ economic efforts paying off

I would like to commend our local elected officials, including the County Commissioners, their Chairman, and the Mayor and Concord City Council, for their wisdom and determination to bring better paying jobs to our community.

At one time we thought textile mills would be around forever, but the world changed. Then, Philip Morris came with the largest and most modern cigarette manufacturing facility in the world. Now you can add these industries to the list of other large companies that are gone that once were bedrocks of the community.

Despite these challenges, our leaders have been determined to implement strategic efforts to bring good jobs. With our location it would have been easy just to be satisfied with being a bedroom community to Charlotte. However, our elected officials have recognized the need for balanced commercial, residential, and industrial growth to create an environment conducive to work, live and play.

This means elected officials have had to stand strong in their land use decisions to make sure that property attractive for job creation did not get gobbled up in the rush to meet the strong demand for housing in the Charlotte region.