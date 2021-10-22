COLUMN: Do we even want to go back to pre-pandemic work conditions?

Not since 1942, when women flooded into the workplace in support of the war effort, have we seen a worker revolution such as we are experiencing now. A just-released Duke Fuqua School of Business global survey of Chief Financial Officers reports job openings are at a 20-year high. Total employment today is 5 million below the pre-pandemic peak. How can this be explained in a growing economy?

Some voices say workers are just lazy and don’t want to work, reasoning that many are still living off the overly generous unemployment benefits they received. Others believe the continued fear of the pandemic is keeping some from returning to work. Both are wrong!

A record-breaking 4.3 million, nearly three percent of the workforce, quit their jobs in August. Hiring across all industries is almost two percent lower than before the pandemic. Some retired early, saying their reduced costs of clothing, gas, restaurants and business-related expenses, especially high childcare costs, helped offset the loss of income. As one bumper sticker said, “My take home pay won’t take me home.”